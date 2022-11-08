Three incumbents for Maryville City Council were reelected to serve another four years.
Mayor Andy White, Councilman Tommy Hunt and Councilman Fred Metz ended the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8, with more votes than Wendy Wand. White had the most votes of all four candidates. Having served on council since 2006, he said Maryville became his “adopted home town.”
In 2020, White was elected among council members to serve as mayor. He said council will decide on who will be mayor for the next two years in December. White, in agreeance with Hunt, emphasized the importance of decisions made for Maryville City Schools. White said the impact of growth on MCS and traffic will be two themes of decisions that council makes over the next four years. When it comes to difficult decisions, White said he uses a process. The first step is to listen to comments from the community. The next is to take into account the knowledge and background he has received from his 16 years working in local government.
Hunt has also served on council for 16 years. Living and working in the community, he said he has a responsibility to give back.
Deciding on what to fund and what not to fund each year, Hunt said is the hardest decision that council makes. And delegating funds to MCS and new construction will be some of the most pressing issues in the next four years.
Council receives a lot of requests for spending money, he said, and unless taxes are continually raised, council has a limited amount on money to delegate. Picking and choosing what to prioritize, such as a decision for MCS or a roadway, is challenging. Looking ahead to the future, Hunt said crafting zoning and land use regulations will be important to shape how Maryville continues to develop.
Metz was unavailable for comment on his reelection by press time on Tuesday.
Wand had about 600 less votes than Metz and said she is thankful for all the members in the community who believed in her ability to make decisions for them.Although too early to decide on running again for council in two years, Wand said she ran for election for the first time this year because she has seen needs in the community through her work with United Way.
