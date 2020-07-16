A Maryville resident is suing his former Knoxville employer, alleging he was ridiculed, discriminated against and fired because he is a gay man.
Jacob Brashier was fired from his job on June 19 as a certified nursing assistant at Manorhouse Assisted Living in Knoxville. His lawsuit claims in addition to being wrongly fired, he was called a homophobic slur by his supervisors on several occasions, and a soiled rag was thrown in his face while he was working at the assisted living facility.
Brashier said he filed the lawsuit to make a statement.
“It was really just to send a message that they can’t pick on people for what they are and who they are,” Brashier said.
Brashier started working at Manorhouse on April 9. Before working at the Knoxville assisted living facility, he worked for SignatureHEALTH for about 8 years as a CNA.
Although the 1964 Civil Rights Act bars employers from firing employees based on race, religion or gender, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 15 that the act also bans employers from firing workers based on their sexual orientation. Brashier’s lawsuit is likely the first legal action in Tennessee to cite the June 15 ruling.
The lawsuit — filed by attorney James Friauf on June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville — alleges that Brashier started experiencing discriminatory treatment by his supervisors starting approximately June 6.
Shortly before his termination, Brashier submitted a written report about the discrimination, and also believed he was not being properly compensated for overtime hours, Friauf stated in the suit.
The lawsuit alleges Manorhouse management did not fix or investigate Brashier’s claim, and after he filed the report his pay was reduced from $11.50 to $10.50.
After Brashier’s complaint, the lawsuit states that a coworker gave a patient, who is incapable of bladder control, a copious amount of water before the Manorhouse resident left to visit family. The patient then peed himself during the trip.
When the resident returned, Brashier was blamed for the accident, and the lawsuit states Brashier was terminated June 19 because of the urination incident.
Brashier told the Daily Times he was informed of his termination from Manorhouse on a phone call, and he said not telling him in person was another way he was discriminated against.
“I was fired on the phone for it because they didn’t even want to see me,” he said.
The lawsuit requests a jury trial and seeks $2 million in damages.
Knoxville Manorhouse Executive Director Alicia Fields declined to discuss specific details of the case, but said her organization disputes the claims.
