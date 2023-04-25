Maryville resident Kevin McNeill brought a lawsuit against Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. on Monday, April 24, alleging that BMH violated open records law and asking for access to the materials he sought in several public records requests.
McNeill’s complaint, filed in Blount County Chancery Court, states that he sought information in 2019 concerning the hospital’s purchase of Appalachian Therapy Center and EDNUS LLC. McNeill paid $261.15 and received a six-page agreement concerning the purchase of Appalachian Therapy Center and Cherokee Health and Fitness, the lawsuit says. McNeill argues the sum was “unreasonable,” given state law concerning how such costs should be assessed.
Other requests for information that were not fulfilled include separate business transactions, specific employee files, tax information for a physician and the contents of the hospital’s strategic plan.
The bases for denials varied. In several instances, hospital employees told McNeill that documents related to his requests did not exist, or did not exist in the form of a discrete document, according to the lawsuit. The suit states that hospital representatives told McNeill that provision of some records would violate employee privacy.
The complaint argues that the hospital’s responses have been “meticulously crafted to maintain secrecy and withhold information from the citizens of Blount County.” It continues, “Petitioner (McNeill) has made repeated attempts to revise, reword, and re-submit requests in attempting to make the provision of these records as simple as possible.”
McNeill previously brought an unsuccessful lawsuit claiming the hospital attempted to keep him from examining BMH use of public funds. He has also been prevented from stepping on hospital property through a 2019 no-trespass order. The order cited employee safety; McNeill denied allegations that he posed any threat, The Daily Times reported in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.