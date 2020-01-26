Maryville’s billing system is about to modernize the way its customers can manage utility payments by putting all the necessities in one place: the internet.
The city is partnering with software company Utilitec to provide a billing service for its customers that can be entirely managed online and even through texts, should Maryvillians so choose.
Officials have been considering this move for a while, discussing it in broad terms during an October city council work session.
But talk will turn into reality February as the portal opens up to anyone who wants to use it.
Convenience does have a small cost, however.
Finance officials from the city said there will be a 2.85% transaction fee when residents use the online payment system: a $100 bill paid online would cost nearly $103, for example. That extra $2.85 will go directly to Utilitec, officials said, and will appear as a separate charge on the account.
There’s no obligation to use the system, Service and Collection Supervisor Ralph Goodson explained. Customers can avoid the fee by paying using traditional cash or check methods.
But he added the city hopes the portal system may save people a few drives.
“Hopefully we’re not going to have as many people come in the building,” Goodson said. “It should make (bill payment) a ton easier for the public: they’ve asked for, we’re going to give them the opportunity.”
Paying, viewing account histories, viewing bill and usage history: the portal makes all of these just a few moments worth of clicks.
Text payment is even easier. All customers have to do after they set their mobile devices up for SMS is reply to a text showing the bill amount with the word “PAY” and the account number.
Supply and demand
Maryville officials emphasized switching to online availability was a result of requests, not just an internal shift toward more customer-friendly software.
“We have listened to our customers and have worked to offer more convenient options to pay bills,” Financial Services Director Mike Swift said in a statement. “The partnership with the third-party vendor provides the opportunity to do that. We know time is valuable, and this service will offer people flexibility to manage their payments when it is convenient in their busy schedules.”
Of course, offering these quasi-online customer options are not necessarily new for the city, Financial Services Administrator Sherri Phillips confirmed.
“We have offered online payments for a while, the services were limited and not mobile-friendly,” she said. “We have been working to offer a more comprehensive slate of services that allow customers more convenient options for about a year.”
Goodson said he is prepared to answer questions and deal with technical difficulties once the system is rolled out.
It won’t necessarily help the city collect new or different data than it is already getting. But it will make the process easier for both the city and, officials believe, the customers.
Programs like these have tangential benefits as well.
On the new portal a small green leaf represents the option for customers to go paperless, often touted as an environmentally-friendly tactic for billing entities.
