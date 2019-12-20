Every year, Maryville’s Engineering and Public Works Department sponsors “Sanitation Santa,” a charitable three-day event before Christmas in which city employees give presents to families who ask for help.
City employees hand out gifts at the Jack Greene Park amphitheater to those who aren’t receiving assistance elsewhere, said Tim Green, Maryville street superintendent, adding that it might be difficult for families to seek assistance.
“I know how much they have to set their pride aside to come accept gifts from us,” Green said. “But when it comes to kids, you put your pride away.”
Sanitation Santa is hosted before Christmas break, so kids are busy learning while parents pick up gifts and then wrap them at home.
When a family member comes to the station, they reveal how old their kids are and what their children enjoy. Maryville employees find appropriate gifts in Sanitation Santa’s workshop hidden behind a red curtain.
Behind the screen, once workers find the best selections, they put the toys in a black garbage bag — fitting for the sanitation theme — and the sacks also double as an extra layer to hide the gifts from the kids until Christmas.
‘Sanitation Santa’ gets its start
“Sanitation Santa” is named after garbage collection employee Junior Gardner, who started handing out candy to children in 1982 along his daily routes to spread Christmas cheer, according to Maryville’s website. Gardner’s good deeds earned him the nickname “Sanitation Santa,” and the sobriquet eventually transformed into the event’s moniker.
Gardner retired from the city five years ago. He also retired from all “Sanitation Santa” duties, but the tradition continues.
Now, 37 years later after the program’s genesis, employees work year-round with local businesses to collect donations of money and toys.
In addition to private donations, Green raises money by selling sodas throughout the year in the Public Works Department, while during a Christmas in July celebration, he also sells snack cakes.
This year, Green raised approximately $1,000 for Sanitation Santa from his fundraising efforts. The money is used to purchase additional gifts if the city gets close to running out of goodies.
Economy up, help needed down
The number of families asking for help each year steadily has declined, Green said.
As of Friday morning, approximately 250 families had asked for assistance, and city employees were waiting around for people to show up.
In early years, staff members were so busy they couldn’t take a break to eat, Green recalled.
“When the economy was bad, we were overwhelmed, but since it’s picked up, the numbers have gone down,” he said.
However, none of the money Green raised from selling snacks and sodas was needed this year, and many toys, dolls and board games were left over. The money will be saved in case it’s needed for next year’s Sanitation Santa, and all the toys will be warehoused as well.
This year, Shane Poplin found himself in need of a little help to get his children Christmas gifts. He came to the Sanitation Santa workshop Friday morning requesting gifts for his 2-year-old daughter, who enjoys dolls and dress-up toys, and his 7-year-old son, who enjoys remote control cars and Nerf guns.
Poplin said the program is great for the community and is helping him out during a difficult time.
“Because of just having to move, money’s a little short, so it’s going to help (my kids) have a great Christmas,” Poplin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.