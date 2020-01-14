The U.S. 129/U.S. 321 intersection in Maryville — a central access point to numerous shopping centers and restaurants — may be getting closer to completion despite delays related to equipment backlogs.
Contractors working for the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported they are still waiting for traffic signal parts they need to replace existing ones.
The stoplights at the intersection currently don’t have the capacity for dual left turning lanes, the city said in a Monday press release.
If the parts come in within the next two weeks, the intersection could be finished by the end of January.
The city said the issue is in fact a nationwide one, with the signal hardware production struggling to keep up with demands. With a limited number of manufacturers, Maryville officials said the lead time to order signal poles and their components is six to nine months or more.
Specifically, Progression Electric, the contractor for the intersection project, is still waiting on brackets made to hold the actual lights on the mast arms. The city said that once crews have these parts, it will only take a week to finish putting the signals up.
The project began in November 2018 and originally was slated to wrap up in July 2019. Improvements in the area include protected left turns, an acceleration lane and two additional lanes on the U.S. Highway 129 bypass from U.S. Highway 321 to U.S. Highway 411.
For more information, call TDOT’s Maryville field office at 865-981-2368.
