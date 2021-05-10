Maryville City Schools employees will see a 3.5% raise, in addition to step increases, under the 2021-22 budget the school board passed Monday, May 10.
The Board of Education passed a nearly $58.4 million general operating budget, about $2 million more than the budget for this year.
The raise will make the base pay for a teacher with only a bachelor’s degree $44,670, but MCS rarely hires teachers with no experience. The base pay for a teacher with a master’s degree will be $52,170. Last week, Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville City Council that the district recently ranked first in the state for its starting pay for a master’s degree.
Substitutes will start at $68 a day for those with a high school diploma, $78 for a bachelor’s degree and $93 for a licensed teacher.
The classified employee pay schedule will start at $9.08 for a worker with a high school diploma in the after-school Adventure Club program, and the base for a cafeteria helper will be $10.79 an hour.
Maryville plans to add an American Sign Language teacher at the high school, three new teachers at Foothills Elementary School and four employees for behavior support across the three elementary schools.
During the meeting at Coulter Grove Intermediate School the board also granted tenure to 19 teachers: from John Sevier Elementary, Cynthia White; from Sam Houston Elementary, Mary Grace Taylor; from Coulter Grove Intermediate School, Josephine Cappelletti, Benjamin Hargett, Kelli Hunt, Amanda Morse and Karla West; from Montgomery Ridge Intermediate, Nicholas Payne; from Maryville Junior High, Tamarra Parten, Whitney Schmidt, Cameryn Taylor and Kellie Walker; and from the high school, Robert Cate, Byron Davis, Tyler Jones, Kristy Noda, Morgan Petree, Christopher Sullivan and Daniel Weinand.
“There should be some super tenure just for getting through this past year,” board member Chad Hampton said. During the meeting board members expressed their appreciation for all of the school employees for their work during the pandemic this year.
The school board approved a bid of $1.1 million from Henley Roofing to replace the roof on Maryville Junior High School and fix a long-term leak at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School by placing sheet metal over brick near the gym. Genesis Roofing submitted a slightly lower but incomplete bid.
The junior high is one of several foam roofs the district plans to replace with membrane materials.
Winstead said the foam is cheaper and lasts eight to 10 years, “but we keep encountering leaks along the way from birds plucking out the foam and creating holes here and holes there.”
Maryville is using some of its federal coronavirus relief funding for the roof project.
In other action the board approved:
• Buying two buses from Central States Bus Sales Inc. for a total of $148,680, replacing two 2004 special education buses with newer and larger models. Winstead said the buses also could be used in the evenings to transport small sports teams.
• A $39,585 bid from Total Demolition to remove the apartment complex at 123 Cunningham St. Maryville’s asbestos contractor is handling abatement at the property. Demolition is expected to begin soon after the school year ends this month.
Winstead said grass will be sown on the property, which the system expects to utilize during future expansion on the high school campus.
• Closing its sick bank for classified employees and opening the Certified Sick Bank to all full-time employees.
When the Classified Sick Bank began in 2002, most of those employees were full-time and 71 participated. Now it is only 32 and the bank can no longer function alone, according to Winstead.
