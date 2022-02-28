Construction on a two-story addition to Maryville Junior High School may begin next month.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the Maryville Board of Education Approved the bid of nearly $5.75 million from Monolith Construction for the work, which includes 10 classrooms, a culinary arts area and a second-story walkway connecting the addition to the main building, over drop-off and pickup lanes.
The project is expected to take 427 calendar days, and Director Mike Winstead told the Maryville City Council during a work session shortly after the school board meeting, “I’d like to start that clock mid-March.”
Renovations to the existing administrative and counseling offices also are part of the project, and that work is scheduled for this summer. The addition is to open for the 2023-24 school year, bringing the school’s capacity to 1,100 students.
Asked by city officials about possible delays because of supply chain issues, Jim Hinton, principal with Cope Architecture, said that was figured into the schedule, and some of the design was revised because of those issues.
The city and school district are splitting the cost of the project.
In other action Friday morning the school board approved:
• a $245,000 bid from Holston Construction for bathroom renovations at Maryville High School and John Sevier Elementary. The work is to be completed this summer.
• buying a new school bus from Sourcewell for $105,837.07, to retire a 2005 model. Winstead said the district hopes to replace another bus in the next year or two.
• buying two gas steamers for a total of $67,298.96 from Douglas Equipment. With reimbursements for free meals boosting their funding, school cafeterias are replacing some equipment, Winstead explained, but these are the only purchases over $25,000, which require school board approval.
