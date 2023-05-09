The Maryville Board of Education on Monday, May 8, approved a 2023-24 budget with a 3.5% pay increase across the board and additional raises to make pay more competitive for non-teaching positions.
“This is a significant effort we are making this year, and I’m looking forward to the outcome,” Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead told the board before its unanimous vote.
Several hundred people, including cafeteria workers, will benefit from the additional increases. Starting pay for a teaching assistant with a high school diploma would rise from $13.18 this school year to $15.79 in the new school year. In the after-school Adventure Club program starting pay for those with a diploma would rise from $10.43 to $13.64.
“I’m hoping that helps with retention and certainly recruitment,” Winstead said. “In these positions often we’re competing against fast food and other places.”
During a city council meeting last week Winstead said one employee who planned to leave at the end of the school year said that he would stay after the increases were announced.
MCS also pays a retention bonus of a dollar an hour each nine weeks that classified employees stay with the district.
The general purpose budget totals $72.2 million, which is 13.2% higher than the original budget for 2022-23 and 4.2% higher than the amended budget, according to MCS Finance Director Sarah Pritchard.
Salary scales the school board adopted will raise the starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to $47,851. For a master’s degree, where Winstead said a high percentage start in Maryville, the starting pay will be $55,351.
“At any point of the scale — staring, mid or end career — we’re going to be near the top in the state,” Winstead said.
In addition to the increase of 3.5% on the base, teachers who haven’t reached the top of the salary scale will receive step increases.
The school board on Monday also adopted a six-year facility master plan. Included for the next school year are: Phase 1 of the Maryville High School expansion, renovating the Fort Craig building and replacing its roof, and replacing the Sam Houston Elementary roof.
The board approved the bids of Eskola Roofing for nearly $1.4 million for SHE and Henley Roofing for $735,000 for Fort Craig. Although another bidder appeared to be lower, that company did not respond to attempts to validate the bid and receive references, according to Winstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.