The Maryville Board of Education on Monday, April 17, gave its approval for a cellphone tower to be built on the junior high campus. The project still will need approval from two city panels before construction could begin.
An agreement between Maryville City Schools and Vogue Towers of Chattanooga would allow a 160-foot monopole to be built in a parking lot at the far side of the track, away from the school. The lot bordered by Karrow Street and is across from a Sandy Springs Park ball field.
While the deal would bring some revenue, school officials and parents cited improved cellphone coverage in the area of the junior high and high school as the primary benefit.
Parents who spoke during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting described the frustrations of not being able to communicate with students on their phones about changes in pickup times, and junior high School Resource officer Austin Green said improved coverage also would benefit the schools’ safety app and first responders in the event of an emergency.
Green called the cellphone tower “vitally important to increasing school safety, not only for MJHS but the other surrounding schools as well.”
School board member Julie Elder noted that combined the junior high, high school and Sam Houston Elementary have 2,569 students and 352 faculty members in the area that would benefit from the coverage. She also explained that other options had been explored.
Board member Bart Stinnett said when the question is scenery or safety, they will choose safety, and that sentiment was echoed by the other board members.
Board Chairman Nick Black said, “The benefits here are tremendous. We need it.”
Under the agreement the school board approved, Maryville City Schools would receive two $10,000 payments and recurring revenue starting at $1,000 a month in the first year. Verizon would be the anchor tenant for the tower, and if additional carriers sign on Vogue would share a portion of that revenue with the MCS. Winstead said the money will go to the junior high, noting that elementary schools and the high school have greater opportunities to raise additional funds.
Vogue Towers still needs to take its plan to the Maryville Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission. If approved, and pending other requirements, the tower might be under construction in the first quarter of 2024, according to Vogue Towers CEO Pat Troxell-Tent.
In other action Monday the board approved:
• A 5% increase in its school bus contract with Rocky Top Tours LLC for the 2023-24 school year, which will raise the payments to $45,558.45 per bus.
• New math texts, with $780,000 for iReady Math for kindergarten through seventh grade and $265,374.40 for eighth grade math, geometry and algebra 1 and 2 texts from Savvas Learning Co. LLC. Both contracts include digital and printed materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.