Maryville High School will receive more than $800,000 in upgrades this fall, with the school board approving a new boiler, cooling tower and bleachers Monday, March 21.
The Maryville Board of Education approved a $476,000 bid from McMahan Mechanical of Knoxville for a new boiler and cooling tower, which Director Mike Winstead weren’t replaced during other heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at the high school a decade ago.
The school board also approved spending $347,766 on new bleachers for the gym, but it may have to revisit that if costs have risen. The Dec. 30, 2021, bid from Steve Ward & Associates Inc. of Nashville noted that with the “unprecedented volatility of material prices” the company would not guarantee prices of some materials and would discuss the matter before going to contract.
Winstead noted the current bleachers date from when the gym was built, 42 years ago. The new bleachers, with seating for 1,497, would be solid black with red handrails.
The high school gym was painted over spring break, and the director said the district also is planning to refinish the gym floor. Both the boiler and bleacher projects are expected to be done in the fall.
In other action Monday, March 21, the school board delivered Winstead’s evaluation, giving him an overall rating of 4.44 on a 5-point scale, up from 4.35 in April 2021. Chairman Nick Black noted that a 4 means “exceeds expectations” and called it “another excellent review.”
The evaluation includes 27 measures across five categories, and Winstead received all 5s under Facilities and Finance, for understanding the district’s needs, managing the finances and ensuring the school plant and support systems operate safely, efficiently and effectively.
The other category averages were 4.39 for Relationship with the Board, 4.42 for Community Relationships, 4.2 for Staff and Personnel Relationships and 4.44 for Educational Leadership.
His lowest average scores, 3.8, were in keeping the board informed and treating personnel fairly while insisting on a high level of performance.
Winstead thanked the board for its support and voiced his appreciation for the administrators at the school and Central Office level, as well as the district’s other employees.
No written comments were included in the evaluation document, but board members voiced their appreciation for Winstead during their remarks at the end of the meeting, which was held at the high school.
Board member Bethany Pope said, “I, personally, really appreciated how you handled COVID overall,” citing his communication with the board, the community and principals. “It was amazing that our school was allowed to continue ... while other schools were shut down. That’s huge to me.”
“The evaluation was excellent,” Black said. “I’m glad that we were able to kind of quantify that for somebody that appreciates a little bit of data,” he said to laughter from those who know Winstead’s attention to numbers, including the director himself.
The chairman said Winstead’s score rising even during the pandemic is indicative of the district thriving, and he complimented the whole team. Black also specifically mentioned Assistant Director Amy Vagnier.
“I think that score is reflective of you and your contributions and the value and what we have come to appreciate from you,” he told Vagnier, thanking her for her contributions as well.
