The Maryville Board of Education on Wednesday, March 24, approved spending $580,000 from federal coronavirus relief funding on HVAC replacement at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
In a called meeting, the board approved the low bid of McMahan Mechanical of Knoxville for phase one of the MRIS project so equipment that will take six to eight weeks to deliver will be ready for installation during the summer break.
This phase includes replacing two cooling towers near the gymnasium, a boiler and controls, as well as digging up and replacing an underground line where there is a leak, according to Scott Blevins, director of facilities for Maryville City Schools.
Next spring, MCS plans to call for bids for the second phase of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning work, replacing classroom units at the school, which opened in 2000 as Maryville Intermediate School.
Maryville is receiving about $1.8 million under the second round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. All three local public school districts plan to spend at least some of their funding under ESSER II on capital improvements.
