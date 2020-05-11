Maryville’s ninth grade classes will return to the high school campus within a decade, under a long-term master plan the Board of Education approved on Monday.
Following a year studying options to deal with projected enrollment growth, the school board unanimously approved a facilities plan that would expand Maryville High School to accommodate the freshman class.
Maryville Junior High, currently home to the eighth and ninth grades, also would be expanded and take in seventh grade. That would take the pressure off Coulter Grove and Montgomery Ridge intermediate schools, which currently serve grades four through seven.
Expanding Sam Houston Elementary also is part of the plan, bringing its capacity in line with the district’s two other elementary schools, expanded last year.
Board Chair Nick Black said the plan is fiscally and culturally good for Maryville City Schools, and board member Chad Hampton noted that it eliminates the problem of where to place a new school as well as accompanying operational costs.
“I think it’s ideal to have all four years of your high school in that one location,” board member Julie Elder said.
“It seems to be what the public wants,” board member Candy Morgan agreed.
The so-called “Option 9” evolved after reviewing the initial eight plans Cope Architecture presented to the board.
In a final round of public feedback on three options, 73% voted for this plan over expanding five schools or building a fourth elementary school.
The current estimated cost is $21.5 million, but that figure is expected to exceed $30 million by the time work begins, currently projected for the 2025-26 school year.
The plan calls for expanding the MHS kitchen and dining areas to serve 2,000 students and adding 30-35 classrooms. Board member Bethany Pope repeated her comment from an earlier meeting that based on the recent experience with distance learning because of COVID-19, the district may be able to pare the number of classrooms needed.
Director Mike Winstead told the board work on the high school and junior high likely would take 18 months to two years, with the Sam Houston expansion on the master plan for 2028-29.
The board met on Monday, May 11, in the dining room of the high school’s culinary arts building, Café Le Rêve, while principals and teachers connecting online were shown on a large screen and the meeting was livestreamed to the public.
Principals praised 11 teachers whom the board then unanimously granted tenure: from Foothills Elementary, Lauren Beaman; John Sevier Elementary, Lauren Bible and Hope Blizzard; Maryville High, Kenneth Dugger, Adam Ford and Angela Webb; Maryville Junior High, Julie Pinkerton; Montgomery Ridge Intermediate, Emily Price; and from Sam Houston Elementary, Akiko Mizuno Burchfield, Lucas Vagnier and Brooke Stansberry.
The board also approved a $65,321 contract with TE21 Inc. for CASE benchmark assessments and the MasteryConnect platform. Assistant Director Amy Vagnier explained the program gives teachers benchmark testing aligned to the state’s TNReady assessments, access to questions aligned to standards and the ability to download reports on the mastery level of every student.
Discussing how Maryville City Schools responded to the closure of buildings after spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic and continued to teach students, Winstead told the board, “We’ve shown that we can flip on a dime and meet kids’ needs.”
He told the board he’s hoping that schools will open for the 2020-21 school year with classes on campus, saying that going to online instruction in March was easier because teachers already had built relationships with students.
“We need the kids in front of our teachers in August,” he said.
