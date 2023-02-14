The Maryville Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 13, approved buying three houses as part of its expansion plans for Maryville High School.
Two of the residences are vacant because the previous owners have died, and the third has tenants who will be allowed to stay until their current leases expire this summer, MCS Director Mike Winstead explained before the votes.
“I like the fact that we’re not displacing families,” board member Candy Morgan said during the discussion.
The three are among seven properties MCS would like to buy on Mountain View Avenue and Melrose Street. “We’ve had good conversations with the others,” Winstead told the board.
The first purchase approved, at 803 Mountain View Ave. for $275,000, is a home in good condition. If the property isn’t needed right away, Winstead said the district may consider working with a leasing company to rent it out for a while. The district will look at whether any salvageable items can be removed from the buildings before they are demolished.
The other properties the board approved buying this week are a duplex at 809 Mountain View Ave. for $257,500 and a home at 218 Melrose St. for $245,000.
Laptops
The school board also approved buying 470 Dell laptops and 430 docking stations and extra wide monitors for teachers, at a cost of $453,779.73. The devices will replace small desktops and laptops or iPads teachers originally received as part of the district’s iReach program, which launched in 2015 providing devices to teachers and students.
“The teachers are going to get more for less,” Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said, describing the new devices as more robust and flexible.
The district is buying extra laptops for substitutes to use or teachers to check out if they leave their laptop at home.
Other purchases
The board also approved several other spending items:
• $184,600 for Holston Construction to renovate three banks of bathrooms at Maryville High School and bathrooms in the former Fort Craig building, where the new Maryville Virtual School is housed;
• $120,894.25 to Smith System in Carrollton, Texas, for student desks and chairs that will be used in the 11-classroom addition under construction at Maryville Junior High School;
• $50,648 for 26 iMacs from the district’s Innovative School Models grant, replacing computers purchased about six years ago for the MHS Mac Lab; and
• John Sevier Elementary School Adventure Club spending $49,929.81 in grant funding on Playworld shade structures for its outdoor amphitheater and playground.
