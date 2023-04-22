Maryville City Council’s plans for a hotel, or two, on the former Fort Craig school property on South Washington Street are on hold after discovery that the city doesn’t own the property.
City manager Greg McClain said after a council work session Friday, April 21, that the city found the Maryville Board of Education is listed as the property owner on the deed. That gives the school board the right to keep or turn the property over to the city for redevelopment.
Since January, the city has publicly pursued efforts to transform the Fort Craig property in phases. The first phase in a proposal from developer Aatmos would convert the playground area into a brand-name hotel. The second phase is proposed for another hotel and separate building for a business — if in the future the city could purchase or build an alternative location for school services.
Council is looking to reach an agreement with the school board to allow the hotel, which it says will generate revenue to help fund projects like the high school expansion. The school board is worried about operational challenges if a hotel is built where currently planned, and about losing space for potential growth. Currently Maryville Virtual School has its headquarters in the Fort Craig building.
During a phone call Friday, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said that when research found the school board has rights to the property, its members started asking if now is the right time to lose part of it.
Council isn’t optimistic another hotel with work out if the current proposal falls through. None have been interested for over two decades because the airport is farther north. Now, the hotel market in Alcoa is more saturated, and the Fort Craig property offers roadway visibility developers want.
McClain said during the work session that a brand name — not yet publicly announced — has agreed to a hotel. If it doesn’t receive confirmation for a property soon, the brand and developers will look elsewhere, potentially in Alcoa or Sevierville.
But the school board isn’t prepared to make a decision within the next week, Winstead said, which is what council had suggested. It isn’t a “no-go,” he said, but the school board’s and council’s timelines are out of sync.
All about the timing
Winstead said he and the school board were aware of the city’s interest to develop Fort Craig since last fall. But it wasn’t until surveyors recently finished a study when school officials started questioning property boundaries and logistics.
In order to start phase one, the entire property would split into two pieces, legally separating the playground from the building. The school board would like to see a wider buffer between the phase one property and school building.
As currently designed, a new row of parking for the hotel would brush against the side of the building, which will house over 100 students and school employees. Winstead said students and employees would walk through the phase one property to get from one end of the Fort Craig building to the other.
“We want to have an operational, functional site there for our kids,” Winstead said.
He, development engineers and McClain are working together to see if a larger gap between the school building and phase one property would comply with developers’ needs and city regulations.
But Winstead said it may be best to wait until other MCS offices are moved into the Fort Craig building next year — as the board previously planned —before deciding whether developing the playground will work.
From the beginning of conversations with Aatmos, phase two has been uncertain. Now that the school board holds rights to property, it’s even more uncertain. But McClain said Aatmos wouldn’t turn away if phase two wasn’t an option.
Council wants both phases. Each of the five members said the whole property should promote business activities in the city, even if it takes five or more years to relocate school services. They said they would fund a new school building in the future, and Councilman Tommy Hunt listed a number of properties that could be used.
Fort Craig is a prime location, especially if an exit from the planned extension of Pellissippi Parkway pulls people into Maryville via Sevierville Road and High Street. The state route passes Fort Craig’s playground before intersecting with South Washington Street.
McClain suggested phase two be struck for now, which Mayor Andy White said he would agree to. That way, the school board wouldn’t feel forced into relocating services.
In previous meetings, school officials talked through plans to use all 40,000 square feet in Fort Craig after a contract with the Boys & Girls Club ends this year.
In addition to the virtual school, it would house the alternative program now at Maryville Academy, the Central Office, foundation and Family Resource Center, among other offices. Moving the Central Office would make room for a new auditorium at the high school, and relocating the foundation and FRC would help make room for expanding Sam Houston Elementary.
Differences of opinion
Both Winstead and Councilwoman Sarah Herron said Friday their viewpoints are in line with what the public wants.
Herron said the community wants the hotel, and other council members agreed it’s in the city’s best interest to use the property to generate revenue. Hunt added that downtown Sevierville has taken off since hotels were built there.
Winstead said it’s about priorities for the school board, not about blocking revenue gains for the city. Twenty percent of the city population uses the schools, whether as a student or employee, and others in city limits are parents. The schools are a point of appeal, and he said it’s in the city’s best interest to assure schools have enough space to accommodate everyone.
Herron called into question trust between the school board and council. She and Hunt also questioned issuing bonds for the high school expansion if the school board lets the prospect of development fall through.
“If we don’t feel like we can trust this board with that kind of money, because they don’t seem to have an understanding or seem to care about revenue,” Herron said. “If that’s the case, then really, if the citizens would like to see an expansion of the high school and other projects, then they need to elect a new school board.”
Up until the meeting Friday morning, Winstead said he hadn’t been concerned about the relationship with the city or council. He said the conversation Friday morning was unlike any others he’s had during his time with MCS. School and city officials have talked through disagreements in the past, and he hopes they can do the same with this one.
Councilman Fred Metz added Friday that everyone needs to put their egos aside. Time is of the essence, Metz said, reiterating with Councilman Drew Miles, White, Herron and Hunt that they would all like to see an agreement reached.
