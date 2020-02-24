Maryville school board members are eying a new option for long-term growth that would put freshmen back on the high school campus.
Concerns from parents and faculty about a proposal to consider the junior high and high school as one campus and bus students between the two led to the new proposal.
After presenting eight options for review to staff, parents and some students Maryville City Schools developed a ninth: expand Maryville High and Sam Houston Elementary, have the intermediate schools serve grades four to six and move seventh grade to the junior high, while ninth graders move to the high school.
The estimated construction cost is $21.5 million. Although that’s not the least expensive option, several school board members said they like the idea of having freshmen back in the high school, as well as bringing students across the district together in one school starting in seventh grade.
Administrators said bringing ninth graders to the high school also would help with scheduling and give the freshmen more access to career and technical education classes. The current grade bands, with eighth and ninth at Maryville Junior High, have been in place since 2012.
MHS options
Jim Hinton, principal for Cope Architecture, presented a sketch for the possible high school additions under the new plan.
In addition to expanding the cafeteria and kitchen, a new wing with at least 30 classrooms could go in the area between Curtis and Cunningham streets. “I think there are several options,” Hinton said.
The classroom addition might be two or three stories, and if that extends into the current area of the tennis courts, school officials said the Coulter Grove campus may have room for new courts.
Hinton’s sketch included the possible construction of a new gym where the MCS Central Office is now, but Director Mike Winstead that could be done in a later phase and is not included in the cost estimate for the plan. A new gym alone would cost $10 million to $20 million, he said.
When Winstead asked Hinton about possible concerns with the high school additions, the architect noted, “You don’t own part of that land,” where apartments exist now.
Maryville isn’t expecting to start construction under any of the plans for several years, but a primary reason for making a decision now is to plan for possible needs such as land acquisition.
MCS plans to seek feedback from staff and parents on that option and two revised proposals starting the end of this week.
“I know what students are going to choose,” Winstead told the board.
Revised proposals
The least expensive option, now estimated at $16 million, would keep the current grade configuration but add on to five schools, all but the two elementary schools that were expanded last year.
Adding Coulter Grove Intermediate School to the buildings expanded under that option would give the district enough capacity to handle projected enrollment growth for at least 15 years.
The other revised option would build a fourth elementary school and expand that level a year from kindergarten to grade four. Then the intermediate schools, which now serve fourth through seventh grade, could handle five through seven.
That plan already called for expanding the junior high, and the new version would add classrooms to the high school so teachers would not need to move among classrooms, as had been proposed as a “college model.”
Because that option includes a new school, board Chair Nick Black noted that in addition to the construction costs it would add about $1 million a year in operating costs to the MCS budget.
In a called meeting before the work session the board approved the low bid of $37,200 from Interstate Mechanical Contractors of Knoxville to replace the grease trap at MHS.
