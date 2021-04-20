Director Mike Winstead received praise from the Maryville Board of Education this week for leading the district through a difficult year.
Winstead received a score of 4.35 on a 5-point scale in the evaluation presented at the school board meeting Monday, April 19. That’s up from 4.22 in 2020.
“During COVID you did a tremendous job,” board member Chad Hampton told the director.
“You went above and beyond this year,” board member Bethany Pope agreed.
Winstead noted that stressful situations often expose weaknesses in relationships. “In Maryville the pandemic brought us together instead of tearing us apart,” he said.
In four of the five evaluation categories, Winstead’s mean score was higher than last year. His highest score, 4.67 in Facilities and Finance, was just 0.06 point lower than 2020.
The greatest gain, less than a quarter of a point, was earning a mean score of 4.13 in “Staff and Personnel Relationships.”
Board member Julie Elder wrote on the evaluation, “I believe the focus on appreciating teachers & staff for their willingness to return to the classroom also improved your relationships with employees. Understanding and valuing the immense work load teachers had to take on this year was clearly a priority for you, and it did not go unnoticed.”
He scored even higher than that in “Relationship with the Board, Community Relationships and Educational Leadership.”
Comments from that group before fall break were among the considerations when Maryville strengthened its face mask policy.
Winstead also created a Diversity Task Force after petitions to both change and keep the Rebel nickname at the high school, and he convened an anonymous panel of health experts to advise him during the pandemic.
This year Maryville added April 5 to the scheduled days off, using one of the “banked” days on the calendar usually reserved for inclement weather. Winstead told the board the district was able to do that because the state had eased regulations in response to the pandemic, but he doesn’t expect schools will be able to do that next year, so the last day for students in 2022 now will be May 20.
Although the school board doesn’t evaluate Assistant Director Amy Vagnier, Chairman Nick Black took the opportunity during the meeting to tell her, “You’ve been phenomenal this year.”
