Maryville City Schools employees could see a gift in their December pay if sales tax revenue continues to come in better than expected when the coronavirus hit this spring.
August sales takes revenues were 6% higher than the same month in 2019, District Finance Director Sarah Pritchard told the Maryville Board of Education at a meeting Monday, Oct. 19.
Maryville’s budget for 2020-21 expected a 3% drop in sales tax revenue. Instead over the past three months it has been up 5% to7%.
If the trend continues, the school board may vote at its Dec. 14 meeting to give employees a one-time boost in their pay, which Winstead assured school board members could make it into their checks that month.
Don’t call it a bonus though. If it’s a bonus, about 22% would be taken out for federal taxes.
Winstead told the board he’s exploring whether the district has another option. A “reimbursement” to employees for extra expenses in the event of a natural disaster isn’t subject to taxes, and he said a pandemic qualifies as a natural disaster.
“We’ve all been hopeful that we can do something for the teachers,” board President Nick Black said.
This spring Maryville had hoped to give employees a 0.5% raise. When the state cut school funding estimates this summer because of the pandemic, however, MCS employees ended up with only a step increase.
Alcoa City Schools employees started the school year without the step increase but will receive it starting in January.
The Blount County Board of Education cut teaching positions to fund a step increase for teachers this school year, but classified staff and administrators did not receive an increase.
The Maryville school board approved a budget amendment totaling more than $1.14 million during the meeting at John Sevier Elementary School.
The amendment increased the estimated revenues from local sales taxes by nearly $370,000, which Pritchard said reflects a 2% increase.
It also includes more than $228,000 in state grants for reopening schools during the pandemic and $485,519 in federal coronavirus relief funding. Maryville is using that money for expenses such as enhanced cleaning and remote learning.
Another $165,000 is continued federal funding for the Tennessee Valley Youth Apprenticeships program.
Maryville accounted for a decrease of $200,000 in state funding under the BEP (Basic Education Program) with the amendment. The actual amount is $289,000, but the district expects some state funding in the spring because of enrollment growth.
The budget amendment will have to go before the Maryville City Council for approval.
In other action Monday, the board approved spending $46,774 for 26 Lenovo ThinkStation P330 computers. While the Chromebook computers students receive through the school handle most academics, the broadcast classes require more powerful devices, Winstead explained.
