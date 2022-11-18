Maryville Board of Education member Candy Morgan stepped onto a higher platform for representing schools this month, becoming president of the Tennessee School Boards Association.
“There are major decisions made at the state level,” Morgan said in phone interview Thursday, Nov. 17. While local school board members can make a difference by talking with legislators, she said, the state board gives her a bigger platform to shape legislation.
A member of the Maryville school board for a decade, Morgan became an at-large member of the TSBA Board of Directors in 2018 and then was appointed to fill an unexpired term as East District director. She was TSBA treasurer in 2020, and vice president in 2021 before serving president-elect.
TSBA also honored Morgan during its annual conference in Nashville, Nov. 10-13, as one of five outstanding board members named to the All Tennessee School Board. She said she doesn’t know who nominated her for the recognition, which is selected by a panel of judges from nominations by superintendents, school board members, district directors and TSBA staff.
State agenda
TSBA’s position is that local boards are in the best position and best informed to make decisions for their communities.
One of the issues TSBA and school leaders across the state will be looking for the General Assembly to address in January taking effect this year that would require third graders who don’t score well enough on the state English language arts test this spring to be retained if they don’t attend summer school and/or receive tutoring throughout fourth grade.
“We want to be accountable, but we want there to be options,” Morgan said. Educators have balked at a retention decision being based solely on a single test result, particularly the first year students participate in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program.
Another proposal seeks to address teacher shortages by allowing districts to hire candidates who need only to complete student teaching requirements, allowing them to be paid as teachers during that time.
TSBA also will be looking for support to spend money under the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund to support social services, such counseling, meals, clothing and needs related to students affected by adverse childhood experiences. In 2020, Tennessee had $790 million in unspent TANF funding, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
National initiative
TSBA ended its affiliation with the National School Boards Association in 2021, a move that Morgan noted came before other state boards separated ties in the wake of an NSBA letter to President Joe Biden asking for an investigation into threats against school board members. The letter, which the national association later apologized for, suggested such threats might be considered “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
“We were not in line with their agenda,” Morgan said of TSBA’s move.
TSBA is now among 22 founding members of the Consortium of State School Boards Associations, and TSBA’s executive director will speak at its leadership conference in the spring in Tampa, Florida.
“We believe there is a need for a platform on the national level,” Morgan said.
Topics such as the teacher shortage and school safety are among the nationwide issues with which boards are dealing.
Morgan wasn’t the only Maryville City Schools representative at the TSBA convention. Maryville High School senior Adi Madduri spoke during the opening general session in his role as president of the Student Congress on Policies in Education. “One of the big takeaways that I had is that school boards are really important,” Adi said. “Especially in a community like Maryville, the school board has a really important role to play,” he said, citing the impact of school policy on students, and therefore, the future of society.
Teachers recommended Adi to be one of Maryville’s representatives at the SCOPE event last spring, and after the debates he was elected president. One of Morgan’s daughters filled the same role in 2018. Adi also will take a leading role at the next SCOPE conference, at Belmont University.
