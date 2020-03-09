The Maryville Board of Education again gave high marks to Director Mike Winstead in his annual evaluation Monday, March 9.
Winstead, director of Maryville City Schools since 2014, received an overall score of 4.22 on a 5-point scale.
School board members rated him in 27 areas across five categories. Winstead’s highest category was “Facilities and finance,” with a mean of 4.73, and the lowest average, 3.89, was in “Staff and personnel relationships.”
Winstead’s averages were 4.03 for “Relationship with the board,” 4.24 for “Community relationships” and 4.29 for “Educational leadership.”
His lowest score was 3.4 on two of the measures, “Keeps the board informed” and “Promotes positive staff morale and commitment to the school system, while he received one 5, for “Models lifelong learning.”
During Monday’s meeting at Coulter Grove Intermediate School, board member Chad Hampton cited staff morale as an area of concern, particularly at the elementary and intermediate school level, noting the demands on teachers from multiple areas. He also asked for more support systems for teachers who may not be performing up to expected levels.
In his later response, Winstead acknowledged, “It is the most challenging it has ever been to be a teacher,” noting demands ranging from student behavior to state standards.
“We try a lot of things to try to mitigate some of the stressors that are on teachers, not always 100 percent successful, but we certainly don’t want to ever quit trying,” he said. “Kids need teachers who get up in the morning excited to go to work.”
Board member Bethany Pope praised his strategic planning and Board member Julie Elder said she was very pleased with the communications with parents, teachers and students during recent long-term facility planning.
Board Chair Nick Black said, “I think overall the scores are indicative of how much we appreciate you.”
Winstead said he appreciated the board’s trust and confidence. “I consider this job the best director job in the state and the place I want to be for my career,” he said.
In other action the board approved spending $28,136 for a new 247-inch diagonal screen from Central Technologies Inc. to be mounted above the press box in the Maryville High School gym.
“We’re also going to address our sound system,” Winstead told the board, noting inconsistencies in the sound quality within the gym.
After basketball season, Winstead said, the district also will consider adding LED screens to the gym before next season.
“If our commitment is long term to that gym,” Winstead said, referring to the facility planning underway, “then I think we need to do something to bring it up and make it look nice, a lot nicer than it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.