The Maryville Board of Education took the first steps Monday toward having a Maryville Junior High expansion ready for the 2023-24 school year.
The board approved by voice vote the hiring of Cope Architecture to design a 10- to 12-classroom addition, at a fee of 6% of construction costs.
Maryville City Schools had discussed an estimated $4 million, eight-classroom addition. After the meeting Director Mike Winstead said the extra rooms would expand the capacity to 550 students per grade, a level estimated to serve the district for 15-20 years.
The board also agreed to transfer $1.9 million from its general purpose fund to the school construction fund. Federal coronavirus relief funding has paid for other projects, freeing money to go toward the construction project.
“We have a unique opportunity to work with the city to expedite the junior high expansion,” Winstead told the board. “That certainly is our most urgent need capacity-wise.”
The $1.9 million would cover 40-50% of the construction cost, he said, and the school district likely will ask the city next spring for the remaining money. “As we get closer the final design, we’ll have a much better idea what that final cost is going to be,” Winstead said.
The proposed timeline calls for construction documents to be finalized in January 2022, then bids to be received until late February. Construction would take place from March 2022 to May 2023.
Adventure Club raise
In other action the board raised by about $1.50 an hour the pay for workers in its extended care Adventure Club, now starting at $10.08 for those with only a high school diploma and $10.74 for those with a college degree.
The pay had started under $8.50 an hour, while Winstead said surrounding districts are paying at least $10 for similar workers, and Maryville has had difficulty hiring.
The board approved a bid of $28,786.59 from Central Technologies Inc. for a new intercom system at the junior high.
The board also updated its Bid and Quotations policy to raise from $10,000 to $25,000 the level above which the school district must seek competitive bids on purchases. Purchases of $25,000 or less will no longer require a newspaper notice but would be based on at least three quotes when possible.
Cell tower discussions
During the public comment period the school board was asked about the status of a proposal to place a cellphone tower at the high school football stadium in place of a light pole, which the board tabled last month.
“We’re still having conversations with the cell company, they’re still having conversations with other sites that they’re looking at and we’ll see where that ends up,” Winstead said. “There’s no immediate pending action.”
