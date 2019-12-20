Candy Morgan is taking her involvement in education to a new level as the 2020 treasurer for the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Morgan has served on the Maryville Board of Education since 2012, but her involvement with the city schools predates that. The mother of three is past president of three school parent-teacher organizations and served on the Maryville City Schools Foundation board. “I have been involved at numerous levels at every single school raising money for them for years and years and years,” she said.
“I have a passion for education,” Morgan said, “a desire to make an impact at the local level.”
While she has served on Maryville’s school board, the district began providing one computer for every child, has upgraded facilities and improved teacher pay, she noted.
She became involved with the state School Boards Association early on, citing the education it provides to help local boards make informed decisions.
In 2018 she was appointed as a member at large for the TSBA and then to fill an unexpired term as director for the East District, visiting other school boards throughout the region.
“I knew that I could make a greater impact sitting on the executive board,” Morgan said, and she was approached about becoming treasurer, a position that has responsibilities over the association’s finance and audit committees.
“A treasurer is a good fit for me,” said Morgan, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
She has her sights set higher, however.
“I believe it’s going to give me a bigger platform to help make some impact at the legislative level, which is my goal,” Morgan said.
Vouchers are one of the big issues for her — protecting funding for public education.
“I’m hoping that having a stronger voice at the state level for public education helps influence some of the legislators to reverse their decision, because we know it’s a downhill slope from where it is right now,” Morgan said, referring to the governor’s “Education Savings Account” pilot program.
Morgan also is interested in increasing funding for teacher salaries. “We have such a shortage nationally, my personal belief is teachers impact our future in such a way that people don’t understand,” she said. “We have them in jobs that don’t pay enough for the work that they do.”
TSBA also wants to work to expand pilot “grow-your-own” programs in which school districts develop future teachers.
Morgan has an eye on paring the amount of state assessments, too. “I don’t want to do away with testing, but I think we can come to a better system for when we are testing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.