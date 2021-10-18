The Maryville Board of Education on Monday, Oct. 18, reviewed preliminary drawings for a two-story addition to the junior high.
Located behind Maryville Junior High, the design will add six classrooms plus bathrooms on the ground floor and four classrooms plus a culinary arts section on the second floor. The addition will connect to the main building by an enclosed walkway over the drop-off and pickup lanes.
The project also will add 29 parking spaces, Jim Hinton, principal with Cope Architecture, told the board.
Final construction drawings are expected in mid-January, so the project can go out to bid and the board can select the winner Feb. 28. The plan then would go to the Maryville City Council for approval March 1, with the goal of starting construction that month.
The addition, at an estimated cost of about $5.5 million, is scheduled to be ready for students in August 2023.
Work is expected to begin this week on replacing the junior high roof, MCS Director Mike Winstead told the board.
Construction on an indoor softball hitting facility on the campus of John Sevier Elementary should begin next week. After reviewing the campus and seeing students playing in the area where they planned to build, Winstead gathered school and construction representatives to change the location. Now it will be placed where an outdoor hitting facility previously sat.
While those are some of the major projects, Winstead told the board, “We have a long wish list from all the schools.” Those project include replacing carpet with tile and renovating old bathrooms.
Another project on the horizon is renovating the Maryville High School gymnasium. “We’d like to make that a little more attractive and have it be a prouder place for us to call home for high school basketball and volleyball teams,” he said.
Any projects costing more than $25,000 will require school board approval.
On Monday, the school board also passed a revision of its Student Alcohol and Drug Testing policy, clarifying that parents or guardians may voluntarily request drug testing for students assigned to the alternative program at Maryville Academy for zero-tolerance offenses.
