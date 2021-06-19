Maryville schools are planning their next steps based on results of a diversity survey conducted in January to examine equity and access, district officials told the school board last week.
Maryville City Schools is looking at its data to ask “are we serving all the kids, and are there barriers that are preventing some kids from accessing learning,” Assistant Director Amy Vagnier told the Maryville Board of Education at its June 14 meeting. “If there are, then we want to get rid of those barriers.”
The district is looking at whether every student is getting the best curriculum, but also the culture and climate, Vagnier said.
All seven schools are charged with developing their own responses to district-level goals, which encompass topics from academic growth to hiring. They include ensuring MCS “is a place that proactively addresses discrimination, harassment and social injustice.”
School plans are to look at building bridges over barriers.
For example, Vagnier noted that when schools provided summer programs in the past, some students didn’t have transportation to attend, while this year school buses have allowed them to attend summer learning camps. “We’ve eliminated that barrier for summer school,” she said, as well as offering counseling and providing a low student-teacher ratio. “It has just made all the difference in the world.”
The district may consider running a bus between Maryville High School and the alternative program at Maryville Academy, providing a hybrid program for students who could benefit from time at the academy but aren’t required to be there for disciplinary reasons.
“We’ve even talked about an after-school bus that would allow students to participate in the art club or dance club or stay for tutoring and get a ride home at the end of the day,” Vagnier said.
To build safe emotional and physical environments, the district plans to provide training at the intermediate schools, junior high and academy through the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program, which is designed to foster social and emotional learning so students learn how to treat and talk with each other. At the high school, they will look at restorative practices for handling conflict.
Foothills and John Sevier elementary staff will receive training on understanding poverty, based on the work of educator and author Ruby Payne.
Vagnier said the district already has discovered that extending the time for job postings creates a more diverse candidate pool.
Principals and assistant principals this year will study the book “Beyond Conversations About Race,” about how to move forward on equity and access issues.
The main priority this year will be professional development.
“This is not something you do overnight,” MCS Director Mike Winstead said. The overarching goal, he said, is to provide students with the best experience possible.
“Most of the kids who walked across the (graduation) stage this year would have said, ‘What an incredible 13 years I have had,’ but that’s not what they all said on our surveys,” Winstead told the board.
“Can we meet them all, meet every kid’s needs? We’re going to try,” the director said.
