Maryville City Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to area students after the last week of March and the first week of April.
The school system announced Wednesday it would be serving the free meals to students 18 years old and younger, a program offered on Tuesday and Thursday beginning March 24.
Meals will be offered at four locations — Maryville High, Foothills Elementary, High Praises Church and Maryville Housing Authority's Parkside community — and will only be available to students who are present at pickup.
Families can either drive through or walk up at each location which will offer breakfast from 10-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Details about the school's decision to help students out with meals during the COVID-19 pandemic will be available in Thursday's edition of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.