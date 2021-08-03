Director Mike Winstead usually is at his Maryville City Schools office by 6 a.m., but he took a detour Tuesday, Aug. 3, and took a school bus to Sam Houston Elementary for the first day of classes.
With the start staggered over two days, only one student was on Bus 5 when it dropped Winstead off before 7 a.m., but Maryville schools are seeing a boom this year.
Principal Casey Cutter said one parent was knocking on the Sam Houston Elementary door the night before, because having moved from another state she just learned school would be starting the next day.
Winstead said MCS may be looking at a 5.6% growth in enrollment this year, or about 300 students. “First grade is busting at the seams,” he said.
The number of first graders is approaching 450, and eighth grade may hit 480, compared with about 400 seniors in the Class of 2021.
The city is seeing not only expected growth from new housing but also the turnover of older subdivisions with young families moving in.
Rezoning
The director already is looking at rezoning elementary schools for the 2022-23 school year, with current students and siblings allowed to remain in their schools. “We cannot move buildings, so we have to move the (attendance) lines,” Winstead said.
He expects the move would shift about 75 families from Foothills Elementary to Sam Houston and from Sam Houston to John Sevier Elementary. The district will offer a public forum on the proposal before the September school board meeting.
Already a few families have taken the option to shift from Foothills to Sam Houston for this school year.
Building a fourth elementary school is on the MCS long-range plan, but first up is expanding the junior high. Winstead said the district could break ground on that project as early as next spring.
COVI
D testingOne Maryville student who was able to attend the first day of classes had been in quarantine for six days because of close contact with a case of COVID-19, but tested negative for the disease the day before, Winstead said.
Maryville City Schools is able to offer free coronavirus testing because it received a $1.4 million grant through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant program.
Blount County received $2.85 million and Alcoa City Schools $562,000 through the program, giving them the ability to test students and staff on campus. All three districts are contracting with Winbigler Medical to administer the program.
The federal grants also cover the cost of school nurses, and allowed Blount County Schools to hire full-time licensed practical nurses at its 14 elementary schools this year instead of part-time nurses, explained Tara Farley, health services coordinator for the district.
“We have taught every school nurse in Blount County how to test,” she said. The COVID-19 test they are using is a cotton swab inserted just inside the nose on each side.
Schools will not test students without family permission, and Farley said the only information they receive is the tested person’s name, date of birth and whether the test was positive or negative for COVID-19.
“In many cases we can get the result in five hours,” Farley said.
Under guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, a person exposed to COVID-19 but who has no symptoms can return to activities after 10 days of quarantine, but if they test negative after Day 5 they can be released from quarantine three days earlier.
Farley said Blount County will test as soon as someone has had a close contact with COVID-19 and will test every morning for five days. BCS classes started Monday, Aug. 2, and by the next afternoon Farley estimated the district had administered 15-20 tests.
“They don’t have to go to a waiting room; they don’t have a copay,” Farley said of the convenience school testing offers.
“We’ll test like crazy to keep kids in school,” Winstead said.
Quarantines took a heavy toll during the 2020-21 school year. A July 28 update from MCS said 7% of the district’s K-12 students had a confirmed case of COVID-19, but 63% of Maryville students — more than 3,000 — were quarantined at least once. “Some students were quarantined as many as four times,” the update states.
MCS says it knows of only a handful of quarantined students during the last school year who then tested positive for COVID-19, and most of those had a connection outside of the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.