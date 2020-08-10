Maryville City Schools will be replicating a staggered start schedule for the 2021-22 school year.
That’s the decision the Board of Education made Monday evening as members unanimously voted to lock in the upcoming calendar year schedule.
On July 30, the system started bringing students back to campus. Using a last-name system, MCS had half the student population show up to school in person Thursday, July 30, and the other half Friday, July 31.
That’s what leaders have decided to do again come August 2021. The calendar that board members approved has a staggered start with last names A-K first attending Aug. 3 and L-Z attending Aug. 4.
It’s something new for the school, but Director Mike Winstead said, virus or not, it’s also been a strategic way to start the year.
“Feedback has been positive the last several years,” Winstead explained, noting that when they’ve had to alter the calendar around events like fall break, spring break and holidays, they’ve stuck with the model.
Because of COVID-19, this is the first year the system has implemented the staggered start model, which only affects the first two days.
But Winstead said they’re keeping it because it’s effective, not because of the coronavirus. “That’s kind of semantics for us,” he said. “So what we try to say is the staggered attendance model we’re in now is for the virus and the social distancing. The staggered start is for logistics.”
It has streamlined more than one start-of-the-year element, he said.
“Pickup and dropoff is better. Teachers only have to meet with half their students each day to get closer and know them better. The cafeteria is smoother at first,” Winstead explained. These are some fringe benefits of the new system that might not have happened were it not for pandemic precautions.
“Silver living,” he added. “We’re trying to find silver linings.”
Currently, the system is still splitting up attendance days based on name groups, a separate model officials are calling “staggered attendance.”
As MCS moves into its third week of school, Winstead told board members to expect an announcement Wednesday on whether or not staggered attendance would end Aug. 17 as originally planned or be extended.
Blount County Schools leaders announced Aug. 5 they would extend a staggered attendance model to Aug. 21.
