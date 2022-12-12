On Monday, Dec. 12, the city of Maryville started removing trees and roots from the Lamar Alexander Parkway median to replace them with better plants for landscaping. Between Montvale Station Road and Washington Street, the area is primarily in front of Maryville College and near the Blount County Courthouse.
Crews will be working between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as weather allows through the end of February, a release from the city states. Both eastbound and westbound outer lanes will remain open, but the inside lanes will be closed throughout the project.
“The project is part of the city’s efforts to improve the streetscaping and aesthetics of one of the city’s most visible gateways,” the release states. It adds that the type of tree currently planted in the median is creating issues.
Roots are spreading and causing damage to streets and sidewalks, as well as prohibiting other types of landscaping vegetation from being planted. Several of the trees are also dead or diseased.
The release states trees will be removed and replaced with skyline honey locust trees. The roots of this type of tree grow downward instead of spreading across the surface. Honey locust trees also have dramatic color change in the fall and are tolerant to harsh conditions, like drought and freezing weather.
Native dogwoods, redbuds and shrubbery also will be planted with the honey locust trees. Maryville Tree Board reviewed and signed off on the removal and replacement.
During this project crews also will improve the crosswalk from Jack Greene Park to First Baptist Church of Maryville. The city is adding a button-activated flashing light to help bring more attention to the crossing.
