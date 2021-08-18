Maryville and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews are knee-deep in projects to update and expand numerous roads in the city limits, some with timelines wrapping up soon and some that will be ongoing through next spring.
Big efforts to resurface and add more lanes to roads are making this and upcoming seasons busy for the city and drivers navigating roads in both urban and rural areas.
City Administrative Services and Public Information Director Jane Groff recently collaborated with city engineers to discuss with The Daily Times several upcoming and ongoing road projects and when they might be completed.
Other potentially larger projects are in the works as well, but Groff emphasized the following projects as some of the most immediate and significant the city has going right now.
• TDOT crews are still repaving Sevierville Road. That project may wrap up in September.
• Crews also are repaving South Washington Street from High Street to U.S. Highway 321. This should be complete by September.
• Finally, crews are repaving Foothills Mall Drive and also will be done in September.
City of Maryville and TDOT crews often have to collaborate on these projects, Groff noted, since utilities have to be relocated throughout the paving process.
• Crews are widening Crest Road and will begin repaving it in the fall. That project is “going well,” Groff said, noting resurfacing won’t start immediately after construction is finished.
• Crews will resurface Tuckaleechee Pike between U.S. Highway 321 and Grandview Drive. In the same area, they’ll resurface Locha Poka Drive and Lambert Lane as well.
• Big Springs Road near West Lamar Alexander Parkway runs over Laurel Bank Branch. The bridge there was declared structurally unsound in 2019 and now crews are set to replace it with a prefabricated bridge. That should happen by December.
• The intersection of U.S. Highways 129 and 411 may not seem like it’s moving along quickly, Groff said, but the city is working hard to shift utilities in the area in preparation for lane widening. Widened lanes, improved exits and changed routes are meant to relieve congestion in the West Broadway Avenue stretch between the new KARM store to the Weigel’s on Weigel Lane. That project may be complete by June 2022.
• The State Industrial Access project connecting Clydesdale Street to Mt. Tabor Road is finished. However utility work is ongoing in the area, Groff said, and will be until June 2022.
Announcements on other major road projects are forthcoming.
Groff noted the city has been working hard on its greenways as well. Crews worked to replace seven steel bridges in Maryville’s parks and soon will begin replacing wooden bridges as well, along with lights and greenways.
All that work is planned within the 2021-22 fiscal year.
