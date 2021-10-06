Maryville City Council has unanimously approved a fire department request to buy a modular drill tower for its expanding city training facility off Home Avenue.
Maryville Fire Department Chief Tony Crisp made the request to purchase the tower for $90,710 from Texas-based Affordable Drill Towers LLC.
The buy is a sole-source purchase, meaning the department did not request other bids for the tower. Maryville Fire Department Capt. Andrew Puckett penned a letter to council members explaining department heads did a lot of research on the tower.
Ultimately, he said, they found that “Affordable Drill Towers is the only company with the specs that match the open tower plan requested by the Maryville Fire Department within the United States and North America.”
The purchase comes in under a number budgeted for the project, $110,000.
Crisp told council members Tuesday it will be set up by mid-November.
“This tower has unique features which are not found on other towers,” notes on the spending measure explained. The tower in question is called a “California Drill Tower.” It’s a free-standing, open-design, five-level, three-story modular structure, capable of being rearranged for different training scenarios.
That’s helpful for Maryville’s firefighters and police officers for whom 2021 has been a year of upgrades: a multipronged training complex on Home Avenue scored budget approval in July.
“It’s nothing real glamorous,” Crisp told council members. “It’s just a lot of steel that hooks together.”
But it will have a kaleidoscope of innovative uses. Crisp said it could be used not only by firefighters but also SWAT teams, other police officers and first responders. Crews will be able to run water hoses on the tower and create wall-breakthrough scenarios. They’ll be able to practice repelling off the sides.
“It’s a pretty innovative tower,” Field Training Officer and Maryville Fire Department Sgt. Marky Hasty said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We can do hose deployments through the whole thing. We can operate our ladder trucks off of it. It’s a multi-use tool.
“Having our own tower like this, it keeps up in the city,” he added. That’s helpful because, in the past, Maryville crews often have used Alcoa’s fire drill tower to train, something that takes them away from their posts.
Training facilities on Home Avenue will help Maryville crews stay close to home base.
“We’re excited to get something like this and excited the city’s allowed us to do it,” Hasty said. “It’s something we’ve wanted and needed for a long time.”
A robust law enforcement training facility is something Crisp has wanted for more than a decades after training operations near the current wastewater treatment plant were forced to shutter due to expansion. Maryville Police in the 2021-22 budget finally received approval for nearly $1 million to buy prefabricated shooting ranges for the Home Avenue site.
Those are now installed and with the tower installation come November, Maryville’s training site is set to become a go-to locale for EMS and law enforcement crews across the county and region, officials said.
Affordable Drill Towers has sold nearly 50 structures to agencies and training programs across 16 states, according to a Wednesday email from firm CEO Steve Sanguedolce.
“(I) and Dennis Lockhart — of Affordable Drill Towers — worked with Maryville Fire Department Chief Tony Crisp, Deputy Chief Mike Caylor and Captain Andrew Puckett to ensure that the City of Maryville Fire Department would receive a training prop that would meet their needs for the years to come,” Sanguedolce emailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.