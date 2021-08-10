The Maryville Board of Education has approved spending $821,000 to build a softball hitting facility.
Located between the softball field dugout and John Sevier Elementary School, the building will include a concession area and bathrooms.
Work by the low bidder of Ziggurat could begin in two to three weeks, Director Mike Winstead told the board during its meeting late Monday, Aug. 9, at JSE.
Board member Candy Morgan said before the voice vote, “I am totally for this facility,” but said there are issues throughout Maryville schools that need to be addressed.
“We knocked out 70 or 80 projects this summer,” Winstead said, noting principals prioritize projects for their schools.
The district has about a quarter of a million dollars in its budget for facilities maintenance, and an influx of federal funding as part of coronavirus relief legislation is expected to free more money for building projects.
“The price is a little high for me too,” board member Bethany Pope said before the vote. However, she said, “I’m really excited that we can do this for them.”
Winstead said the district is getting bids for new bleachers and plans to move a light pole that blocks the view from some stands. The athletic department will fund the interior of the hitting facility.
Laptops
The board also approved spending $161,200 for 325 new Asus laptops for teachers in grades four through 12 through Central Technologies. The money is coming through federal coronavirus relief funds.
MCS Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said the computers have two cameras, four gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a built-in stylus. Under the warranty, the company will pick up and deliver any devices that need repairs.
The district plans to replace 2,825 laptops for grades eight through 12 later this year, and laptops for grades four through seven next year.
In other action, the board approved the 2022-23 school calendar. Classes will begin with a staggered start on Aug. 2, 2022, and the last day for students will be May 19, 2023.
Before the September board meeting. the district plans to hold a public information session for families that would be affected by a rezoning of the elementary schools next year.
The district plans to move the attendance zones to shift 40-50 families from Foothills to Sam Houston Elementary and 65-75 from SHE to John Sevier Elementary.
The Foothills attendance zone affected would be more than a mile from the school along Montvale Station Road. The other attendance area being rezoned would be along Grandview Drive.
Foothills Elementary currently has nine first grade classrooms. “We don’t want to bring in a modular unit or anything like that,” Winstead told the board.
Current students and siblings affected by the rezoning would be allowed to continue at the school they are in now, if parents provide transportation.
Record growth
Winstead told the board MCS has seen the largest increase in students in its history, around 250, bringing enrollment to about 5,600. In the late 1980s it saw an increase of 191 kids in one year.
That’s almost a 5% increase this year, and the record for a percentage increase was 5.6% in the 1990-91 school year.
Winstead said he plans during a fall meeting with Maryville City Council to move forward with expansion of the junior high and possibly accelerating plans to expand the high school and build a fourth elementary school.
