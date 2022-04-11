The city of Maryville has several ongoing construction projects and more upcoming to repair or repave streets and increase accessibility around the downtown area.
Maryville has three different plans to improve East Harper Avenue.
City Council approved $294,866 last week to repair the Harper Avenue and Church Street bridges.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie said the repairs should be complete by the end of May.
The Harper Avenue bridge is near the intersection with Wright Road. The section from the bridge to the four-way stop at Everett Avenue has been closed since November.
The city of Maryville received a notice from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on Nov. 3 advising the bridge needed to close within two weeks until it is repaired.
TDOT also noted the Church Street bridge, which is under the East Broadway Avenue bridge, needed some repairs to prevent closing.
The TDOT evaluation report for the Harper Avenue bridge stated that the asphalt on top of the wooden structural support has numerous cracks up to a quarter inch wide. The report also noted that the wooden structural support has splits and decay.
One part of the bridge had a missing bolt and another was buckling and being crushed by columns. The report adds that the railing and guardrails also did not meet current state or federal safety standards.
In order to reopen the bridge, Maryville must replace the section being crushed by columns. TDOT will reinspect after repairs and determine load capacity. Before closure, the bridge was rated for 10 tons for a single unit vehicle and 18 tons for a multi unit vehicle.
TDOT also recommended that Maryville fully repair or replace a couple other sections of the bridge, including the wooden structural support below the asphalt to prevent another closure in the future.
During the council meeting last week, officials discussed how the Harper Avenue bridge repairs would be like a bandage. Long-term, the city wants to completely replace the wooden section with a more sustainable material.
Yesterday, Maryville also announced that the series of improvements to the downtown area streets, ramps and sidewalks are estimated to be complete by May 18.
Sidewalks along Cusick Street are being replaced for accessibility, as are the curb ramps at pedestrian walkways across intersections. Brick crosswalks are also in the process of being repaired or replaced.
After the downtown area improvements, the city announced that it is planning to start several roadway repaving projects and complete them by the end of June.
The section of Harper Avenue opposite the current closed section — from Everett Avenue to Cates Street — will be resurfaced, as will Cusick Street, McCammon Avenue, North Court Street, Patton Alley, New Street, Tennessee Street, East Street, Parham Street and the Church Street Connector.
The release from the city of Maryville states the resurfacing projects will support the long-term plan to link the Greenway Trail System with schools and residential areas by adding bike lanes along East Harper between Parham Avenue and Everett Avenue.
The Daily Times will publish updates or delays to these projects as made aware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.