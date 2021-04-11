A healthy fiscal 2020 is paving the way for Maryville government to pay off more than $3 million in debt and refinance bonds as the current fiscal year comes to a close.
“Revenue is coming in very good this year,” Finance Director Mike Swift told council members during their April meeting. “We had budgeted for it to go down so that we have more than $3 million available to use to pay off debt.”
Swift also explained during the city’s March work session paying off this significant chunk of debt could mean savings of between $400,000-$500,000 over the life of the debt.
Like many local governments, Maryville expected losses from COVID-19-related closures and restrictions.
But for the most part, that didn’t happen, at least to Maryville. Leaders said a lot of big and small business consumer spending actually spiked or stayed steady during 2020.
Strong economic winds partly contributed to the city’s confidence that refinancing bonds was a good move in 2021.
Swift told council members during the April 6 meeting that bonds the city will refinance — which together total more than $20 million — include money borrowed to pay for the Clayton Center for the Arts, schools and utilities.
According to Swift, the finance department will buy the bonds on April 29 and possibly close on them by the end of May.
Council members thanked Swift and the finance department for their work to save the city money.
In other business during their April meetings, council members:
• Approved on second reading changing the zoning code to allow perpendicular signs in districts other than the downtown zones.
• Approved on second reading amending the capital fund by $400,000 for sewer projects at Laurel Branch Park.
• Approved on second reading changes to rates and charges for water and wastewater services.
• Approved on first reading amending the zoning and land use ordinance regarding the boundaries of the parkway overlay district on Big Springs Road.
• Approved on first reading abandoning three alleys.
• Approved on first reading amending code to add allowances and regulations for food trucks in residential areas.
• Approved on first reading amending the fiscal 2020-21 budget regarding schools.
• Approved on first reading amending the budget to spend $100,000 to enhance the road system in Laurel Branch Park by building a connector road.
