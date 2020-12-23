A woman has died from a Dec. 18 traffic accident on U.S. Highway 411 South at Calderwood Highway in Maryville.
Maryville Police officers responded to an accident around 6:40 p.m. Dec. 18 and discovered two vehicles, one driven by Ella Wilson, 88, of Maryville, and one driven by Michael Herron, 28, also of Maryville.
Wilson died at University of Tennessee Medical Center on Dec. 20 as a result of her injuries.
A police report states witnesses said the vehicle driven by Wilson was attempting to turn left from U.S. Highway 411 South onto Calderwood Highway and failed to yield to Herron's vehicle, which was traveling east on U.S. Highway 411 South.
Wilson, Herron and Herron's passenger, Rachel Voelker, 24, of Maryville, were all taken by ambulance to the UT Medical Center. There was no information available Wednesday on Herron's and Voelker's conditions.
