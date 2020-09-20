An Ulta store in Maryville was one of numerous company outlets statewide hit by a “crime ring” of shoplifters Sept. 16, with more than $2,000 allegedly stolen at the local store.
An incident report states a Maryville Police officer responded to Ulta, 734 Watkins Road, Maryville, at approximately 3:24 p.m. Sept. 18 in regard to shoplifting.
Ulta’s corporate office had notified the Maryville store’s general manager of a “crime ring” that had shoplifted from multiple company stores across Tennessee on Sept. 16, she told the officer. Security camera footage showed that the Maryville store had been shoplifted from that day, the report states.
Footage showed that Hispanic women entered the store and one man stayed outside as a lookout, according to the report, as the women concealed store products from shelves in their purses.
The women then left the store without paying for the merchandise. The total value of the items stolen was $2,403.50.
