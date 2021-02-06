Maryville sewer customers will see their monthly bills increase by $2 beginning April 1 — part of a fee-increase initiative that will help the city fund at least three big system improvements.
Maryville City Council on Feb. 2, unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading to adjust three different rates and charges for homes and businesses.
Two of those don’t affect a majority of Maryville residents.
The city will require a $1,000 irrigation meter surcharge.
It’s also halting sales of biosolids, which can be used as fertilizer; this material will now be free for the general public to pick up. However, if someone wants to resell it, it will cost $20 per cubic yard.
But residents who just want to bring biosolids home for their gardens won’t have to pay for them anymore.
The city traditionally charged between $26-309 for biosolids pickup and drop-off. Now they’re essentially free.
The change that will affect more than 15,000 sewer customers on Maryville’s system is the $2 hike, according to Utilities Director Baron Swafford and data from a recent Utilities Department presentation.
It applies to residential, non-residential and flat-rate services, according to documents accompanying the ordinance.
The increase will help bankroll at least three large projects set to improve the wastewater system, Swafford said.
At the wastewater treatment plant, the city is trying to create a better, safer and more dependable system. Part of that includes improving machinery like a belt press and a gravity thickener — tools that separate solids for compost during wastewater processing.
“If one of those components are out and we can’t feed the system, it would function,” Swafford said of the belt press.
Additionally, processing wastewater creates chlorine gas, he explained, and if a leak ever happened, it could grow and causes a cloud effect.” That would be dangerous to people within a mile of the plant and not just local crews — another reason the plant needs various upgrades.
Finally, Swafford said his department is also planning to build a new 2 million-gallon water tank at Maryville’s Greenwood Subdivision. “We need that for capacity,” Swafford said.
The tank will sit on top of a hill and provide for Maryville’s growing population. It will cost an estimated $2.5 million.
In other business last week, council members:
• Approved the creation of ordinances regarding temporary uses that were not previously governed by a specific set of codes.
• Approved abandoning portions of alleys between Davis Drive, Cunningham Street and Montvale Road.
• Approved an ordinance expanding what kind of restaurants are allowed by special exception in the central community district to include those providing carryout and curbside pickup.
• Approved painting in auto body shops located in business and transportation districts.
• Approved the abandonment and zone alteration of land that private companies will be buying from the city on either side of the Robert C. Jackson Drive extension.
• Approved abandoning some city right of way near land known as the “Doctor’s Lot” at 404 E. Church Ave.
• Approved on second reading an ordinance allowing and governing mobile food parks, which no longer have to be 150 feet away from an existing restaurant, which the first-reading draft of the ordinance required.
• Approved $471,552 in fiscal 2020-21 budget spending changes providing for several purchases, including police vehicle equipment, a knuckle boom truck, leaf boxes and a memorial statue that may be built outside the municipal center before 2022.
• Approved changing the customer service policy to reflect updated electric service fees.
• Approved promoting a fleet service position and hiring a geographic information systems (GIS) technician.
• Approved purchasing a replacement electric board for $41,860 after the city received $40,197 in insurance money because the original board broke in a construction leak.
• Approved reappointment of Tim Seay to the Smoky Mountain Tourist Development Authority.
• Approved declaring electric plant parts and a backhoe as surplus.
• Approved an agreement to sell 3.95 acres of land near Laurel Branch Park to Darrel and Rebecca Dillard for $454,250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.