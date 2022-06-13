The Maryville Board of Education voted Monday, June 13, to accept nonresident students at its new virtual school for the academic year that begins in August.
Maryville City Schools had previously announced it would accept only resident students in Maryville Virtual School’s first year, and it still doesn’t envision accepting students from far away. One of the requirements is that students sometimes come to the building, in the former Fort Craig School of Dynamic Learning.
With about seven weeks until classes begin, Assistant Director Amy Vagnier said about 30 students have enrolled in the new option. Accepting nonresident students will allow the district to continue serving some previous tuition students for which the district doesn’t have enough slots in its classrooms. They will pay the same tuition, $2,500.
Vagnier told the board parents have shown interest at every grade level, and teachers are participating in multiple ways, from developing digital instruction to signing up to monitor students’ progress.
Kindergarten and first-grade students will attend school in person for one half-day session each week and may attended some small group lessons through Zoom as well. The building also will have spaces for in-person support and tutoring, as well as for any on-site testing required.
Policy updates
In other action Monday, June 13, the school board passed the first reading of updates to 19 polices based on recent changes in state law, state Board of Education policies and rules.
The state is mandating a 10-point grading scale for grades 9-12, and MCS is adopting it from grade three up. Previously Maryville required a grade of 93 or above for an A, and anything lower than 70 was an F. Now A’s start at 90, and a score of 60-69 is a D.
While the state usually phases in such a change, this will affect all of those grades starting in the 2022-23 school year. “There’s some grumbling about it,” board member Candy Morgan noted.
Director Mike Winstead said the majority of the states use a 10-point scale.
Another change allows teachers to retire, receive full benefits and continue teaching for up to three years at the bottom of the pay scale for teachers.
Other new rules require all school employees working directly with students to complete annual child abuse training and schools to conduct an annual remote learning drill.
One parent at the meeting questioned how to address concerns about library books she considers inappropriate. School administrators and board members explained that she can talk with any of them informally.
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School Principal Kevin Myers said teachers take students to the library and will talk with them about selections. “If they know the concerns you have and the types of literature you may want to steer your kids clear of, they’ll help you,” he said. “There’s an opportunity there for us to partner and to team up and support your goals.”
If she wants a book removed from the library, he explained, the school has to follow the procedures outlines in its policies. “That affects all of our families,” Myers said.
Software, serving lines
The school board also approved some major purchases.
A three-year contract for the IXL Learning platform will expand its use districtwide for grades three through nine. While some teachers have been using it already, Vagnier said, “Interest has just exploded.” The platform, which not only tests students but also provides virtual tutoring, is being used during the regular school year and summer school, for intervention and acceleration of learning. The cost is $205,275 over three years, and the district will pay for it with state funding for summer schools.
Foothills Elementary and MRIS will receive new cafeteria service lines during the winter break, at a cost of $163, 506.20 under a bid from Mobile Fixture.
The district also approved a new five-year food contract with HPS — Gordon Food Service, under a joint contract with Alcoa City Schools. Under the proposal spending could total $831,938.47. MCS also is participating in a Blount County Schools contract for dairy products that will allow it to continue serving Mayfield milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.