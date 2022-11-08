Maryville voters are keeping incumbent Julie Elder on the school board and adding Isaac Simerly and Bart Stinnett.
All three are Maryville High School graduates with children currently in Maryville City Schools. The three Republicans in this year’s partisan race for the Maryville Board of Education defeated Democrats Don Jones and Jeff Russell.
This will be the second term for Elder, first elected in 2018.
“The last four years have been a challenge to navigate with COVID and whatnot,” Elder said, but she is looking forward to what’s next.
With Maryville City Schools beginning work on a high school expansion to bring freshman back on the campus, she said, “It’s critical that we work well with the city council to come up with the best plan.”
Stinnett, a security and emergency management consultant, hopes to bring that expertise to his new role. “I want to focus on physical security and cybersecurity and safety overall,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the team,” Stinnett said.
Elder said, “It is such an honor to be a small part of such a great school system.”
The Daily Times was unable to reach Simerly by press time.
Alcoa voters had only two incumbents running for two seats on the school board.
Julie Rochelle has served on Alcoa Board of Education for 22 years, and Brandy Bledsoe was reelected for her second term, having first been elected in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.