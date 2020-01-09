The summer of 2019 was a busy one for water customers in Maryville. So busy in fact that the the city’s water and sewer department is well on its way to spending half a million dollars to meet increasing demands.
Maryville’s city council voted unanimously Tuesday to amend the 2020 operating budget, pulling $500,000 from the Water and Sewer Department fund balance, adding the money to WSD Capital Projects.
What’s the money set to go towards? A single pump which will be installed at a small brick facility on the corner of Walker Boulevard and Linda Lane.
Utility Director Baron Swafford told The Daily Times in a phone interview that in July and August 2019 employees began to see a problem with the current system.
“The water level in the tank was falling,” Swafford said. “But when the pump kicked on, the water level kept falling.” The tank he referred to is in the Greenwood Subdivision neighborhood.
“Ordinarily that pump would overcome the fall and fill the tank back up,” Swafford said. But this summer, one pump just wasn’t cutting it.
Swafford said the city has known this issue might be coming for around a year and a half. That’s because it’s directly related to population growth and residential development, especially areas along Morganton Road behind the Royal Oaks subdivision.
Specifically, the hot, dry weather may have led to more sprinkler activity than usual, Swafford. Between the weather and a gap in their contracted future model for what the city’s water needs would look like, the quickly emptying tank was a mild surprise.
“When we had the issue in August we realized we had to move this a little faster than we thought we did,” Swafford said.
That’s why the city wants to add a third pump to the two existing ones. Currently, one of the pumps is always operational and the other one is for redundancy — in case the first one stalls out.
But now Swafford said the system needs at least two consistently operational pumps to keep the tank full and the lawns watered.
He said the city had a five-year projection suggesting the pump would need to be replaced at some point, but that point has now come sooner than anticipated.
And it’s not the only piece of water equipment the city will need to keep up with increasing demand. Swafford said it won’t be long before they have to buy and build another tank as well.
The new pump should go in before August but the tank may follow soon after, possibly in fiscal 2022.
A need for more water facilities comes as city and county data analysts announced nearly 730 new addresses have been added to Maryville’s limits for the 2020 census.
Home construction in Royal Oaks and a significant portion of land just to the north. It’s a boon to the city in many ways but various utilities will have to adapt to keep up.
“Growth has its issues,” Swafford said.
The amendment opening up the funds for the pump will have to pass a second reading before the city can send out a request for proposal.
Council is set to vote on that second reading Feb. 4.
Meanwhile, according to finance manager Mike Swift, funds for more water and sewer projects remain substantial. The half a million only put a small dent in available funds and Swift said there is now around $6.5 million left for upcoming projects or needs.
In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, council members:
• Amended on second reading a code concerning rules about “peddlers, solicitors, etc.,” essentially removing all language about transient vendor permits
• Amended on second reading codes regarding Downtown Design Review Board membership, approvals and design criteria allowances
• Amended on second reading codes regarding the zoning and land use ordinances regarding sign materials
• Also amended the 2020 budget on second reading for several miscellaneous items including $100,000 in donations to the city, $30,000 in technology conversion project funds transfers for extra spending, $5,000 in special project revenues, $32,000 in spending from the industrial development fund and $74,000 revenue from water sales that exceeded original expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.