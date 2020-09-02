Construction on the Robert C. Jackson Drive extension wrapped up in April, but Maryville city government is working up new plans for land along that stretch of road.
Council members voted Tuesday to let City Manager Greg McClain begin the process of putting up for sale 17 parcels of land on either side of the new road.
The new length of Robert C. Jackson Drive runs south of West Lamar Alexander Parkway through what the city is calling Laurel Branch Park, an area with 17 empty tracts of land, and a total 65.4 acres.
It has a roughly estimated value of $223 million, according to documents provided by McClain. The ballpark price per acre ranges from $125,000 to $300,000.
Plans given to council members show a variety of different zoning possibilities for the land, ranging from retail between Big Springs Road and the parkway to office space next to the Laurel wetlands.
With unanimous council approval, McClain is now able to begin working with local real estate agents and engineers — including Avison Young, LawlerWood and C2RL Inc., according to documents — to shift the land out of the city’s hands.
McClain said there were a number of parties already interested in the properties but said he would not say their names — though he mentioned a convenience store, a commercial vendor that does environmental work and a hotel.
He added although that most of the area is zoned industrial now, so there may be zoning changes. “It will be commercial, for sure,” McClain said.
This kind of hand-in-hand development is uncommon for the city, he pointed out: Rarely does it get to develop a road and the property around it.
“We’re going to be able to sell this off and get a tremendous return on our investment on the road, No. 1, and then whatever goes in there will generate property and sales taxes,” he said. “So it’s kind of a win-win-win for us.”
Real estate listings for Laurel Branch Park were posted online as early as April accompanied by Avison Young contact information.
Those listings state the area is “well-suited for hotels, restaurants, retail and other commercial uses (including) office and light industrial behind the retail/commercial lots.”
Whether the city actually will cash in on the full $223 million or not is uncertain. “We probably won’t get that for it, but you’ve got to have a starting point,” McClain said.
While road construction is finished, he noted the city still has to complete some environmental remediation in the area.
The road itself is helping the industrial park area thrive, McClain said. The new section of road was supposed to be a relief valve for people going back and forth between the larger thoroughfares.
McClain said a recent traffic study showed there have been around 4,000 trips a day on the road since the extension opened four months ago.
In other action Tuesday, council members:
• Amended the annual operating budget by $675,000 to buy land for the Maryville High School expansion.
• Denied a request by Victory Baptist Church leaders to rezone a portion of its property from residential to neighborhood.
• Approved annexation and rezoning of a 3.79-acre property off West Broadway Avenue and Westside Drive.
• Approved abandoning a portion of Cates Street for a coming development project near the former Kizer & Black building.
• Approved changing the 2021 budget to fund projects already underway, for a total of $798,077.
• Approved establishing a 25-mph speed limit in the Heritage Hills neighborhood.
• Approved adopting an updated purchasing policy.
• Approved a Water and Sewer Department request to add an environmental engineer role to an already existing position.
• Approved the purchase and installation of a bridge on Big Springs Road.
• Approved the replacement of a power supply for computer servers.
• Approved the reappointment of Matthew N. Murray, Gary Hensley and Chuck Alexander to the Industrial Development Board, which serves Blount County and the cities of Alcoa and Maryville, and the Health & Education Facilities Board.
• Approved the appointment of Chad R. Rochelle to the board of directors of the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
• Approved the sale of a parcel on McNabb Place for $17,500.
• Approved the declaration of fire department items as surplus.
