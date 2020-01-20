With low temperatures in Blount County set to plummet to 21 degrees Monday night and 19 on Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Maryville will post a white flag out front signaling doors will be open for its winter warming shelter.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. tonight and close at 7 a.m. Tuesday. It will reopen Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for another 24 hours, church representatives said.
The shelter offers people a place to sleep, shower and eat a hot dinner and breakfast.
“We open anytime the temperature drops below 25 degrees during December, January or February,” Family Life Center Senior Adult Minister Drew Goins said.
A different group of volunteers — usually involved with churches around the area — are designated to operate the shelter each night it’s open.
“When it gets this cold, it gets deadly,” Goins said.
The shelter actually opened before this winter, when temperatures dropped to around 20 degrees in November, he said.
“We just want to show our love to the community,” Goins said.
This is the second winter the warming shelter has been available to the Blount public. After Tuesday night, however, it is not projected to go below 25 degrees for the rest of January.
