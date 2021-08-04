Maryville’s Wastewater Treatment Plant will be $8.5 million better in less than two years after a long-anticipated project to install new equipment scored approval.
City Council unanimously late Tuesday approved a contract for construction services that will see two important tools in the wastewater-treatment process upgraded and added.
One is a belt press, a conveyor-like contraption that separates liquid from very clean sludge-like material, a result of several processing cycles waste goes through when it enters the Wheeler Road facility in Louisville.
The other is an ultraviolet light water-purifying system that Utilities Director Baron Swafford said will remove chlorine gas from the wastewater cleansing system, making it generally safer and even more ecologically friendly than it already is.
Serving about 22,000 customers, the plant purifies wastewater to very high permit standards and creates biosolids that are mixed with mulch and given for free to whoever wants to pick it up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Wednesdays.
According to contract bids the city recently received, the UV system and belt press will cost a total $8,568,000 when all is said and done. Swafford indicated the project could take between 18-20 months to complete — the UV system being the more complex installation. Notes attached to the contract motion say this bid was nearly $1 million over the original estimate.
Maryville will pay the winning contractor as the work progresses.
Per typical contracting methods, the city selected the lowest bid out of several it received, with the winning one from W&O Construction Co. Inc. in Livingston.
The highest bid was more than $9 million.
W&O also was recommended by engineering consultants J. R. Wauford and Company in a letter attached to the contract resolution.
Maryville won’t be paying the whole $8.5 million for this project since the city of Alcoa and the Knox Chapman Utility District pitch in a portion of funding for the wastewater treatment plant, 46% and 6% respectively — numbers based on how many people in those systems use the Maryville plant’s services.
Rather than pay all at once, Swafford said, each of the three entities will contribute on a monthly basis, paying off the purchases as they’re installed.
The UV system will be a new feature for the plant. The belt press is about 50 years old and needs replacement, Swafford said.
He noted to council members that he was happy about the bid, given recent bids during the past year. “I half expected this to come in at about $15 million,” he said. “We’re very pleased at where it came in and we’re ready to move forward.”
Since the project will last more than a year, a portion of it will be budgeted in 2022. Leaders on Tuesday discussed potentially using some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for it — federal stimulus money approved to cities and towns to tackle COVID-19 hardship.
The city of Maryville scored nearly $8 million in ARPA funds this year.
