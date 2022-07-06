“A lot of people want to think they just flush the toilet and just forget about it,” Superintendent of Maryville Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Chris Hamrick said, “but there’s a massive process that takes place.”
At the end of July, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will present a Governor’s Stewardship Award for water quality to city staff who operate the treatment plant.
Hamrick said that while the engineered design of the plant is the basis for its success, staff are the reason it exceeds standards.
“An engineer can only design to a certain degree,” Hamrick said, “and then the operators can either make or break that.”
Water released from Maryville’s treatment plant is consistently cleaner than what the plant is designed to release, Hamrick said.
Although the treatment plant has won other awards, this year will be its first from TDEC. And while the water flows back into the river much cleaner than it came into the plant, the biosolid side of the process is the reason for recognition.
Danny Wilson is the first of 11 employees at the treatment plant to know how clean the water is. Unlike most others who jump from different operations around the property, Wilson stays in the lab.
A job he describes as, “kind of like your high school chemistry class,” he pulls samples throughout treatment to check that certain parameters — such as solids levels, pH, chlorine, E.coli, ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorous — are met before releasing water back into the river.
“The lab — Danny sometimes underplays it — is the most important part here in the plant,” Hamrick said. “For one: the testing he does helps us determine how we operate the plant and meet permit.”
From being pumped in to pumped or dumped out, the entire process is a matter of splitting sewage water into two different end products. One solidifies wastewater into biosolids that are mixed with woodchips. The other process further liquifies and cleanses sewage until it is cleaner than the stream it will enter.
Step by step
“A lot of people get wheezy in the stomach around here because that’s our headworks,” Hamrick said. “That’s where our raw sewage comes in.”
The largest solids are separated first, rung out and then taken to the landfill. Large pumps with bars push mostly paper products into a compactor that squeezes liquid into a drain to be sent back for treatment.
Wastewater is fine-tuned one more time with a screen that catches anything larger than .08 of an inch. Hamrick said what gets caught behind the screen, like asphalt or sand, are key ingredients in the plant’s biosolids.
The next stages of treatment re-introduce oxygen into the liquid. The first large pool of brownish liquid sent from headworks has no oxygen. Unlike a swimming pool, when liquid doesn’t have oxygen, it doesn’t have buoyancy.
Phosphorous is first removed from the liquid with microorganisms that feed on the mineral.
Hamrick has framed photos in his office of microscope slides showing the microorganisms. “We just put a little eye drop on a slide,” he said. “Just in that little slide, there could be just thousands upon thousands.”
Microorganisms that are wasted from inside peoples’ bodies, he further explained, need to be returned to food that people eat — a cycle of losing and gaining nutrients back.
“We’re like a big day care here,” Hamrick said. “Take care of the organisms. We have to manage them.” Given the right amount of food and oxygen, the microorganisms treat the water naturally.
The next stage uses microorganisms to remove nitrogen from the somewhat aerated liquid before sending it to a maze where oxygen is fully introduced to the liquid.
Multiple large, curved propellers powered by 200 horsepower engines mix and aerate the liquid by pushing it up and creating space for oxygen to enter as the liquid moves through a winding horseshoe shape.
Some clusters of liquid get caught behind a protrusion and are sent back through the nitrogen-removing treatment.
From the horseshoe maze, liquid is sent to a structure where operators adjust how it is divided into the next stage: clarifiers.
Once in clarifiers, the water is no longer brown. With a 160 feet diameter and 18 and a half feet depth, 2.8 million gallons of water are pumped from the largest of four clarifiers to be disinfected with chlorine and then released into the Tennessee River.
The other three smaller and older clarifiers are for storm water.
Although designed to process more, the treatment plant averages a release of 8 to 10 million gallons per day that services about 22,000 people.
End product
By design, dense liquid settles on the bottom of the clarifier.
The next stages pull biosolids from the dense liquid by squeezing out as much liquid as possible and sending the liquid back to the start of treatment.
“That’s a beautiful piece of cake right there,” Hamrick said of the handful of biosolids he scooped. Successful biosolids shouldn’t stick to skin, he explained.
Biosolids then empty into a dump truck and are sent to Danny Atkins, who mixes woodchips and treats the final product. It has to reach a certain temperature and be mixed with the right amount of oxygen to work.
“It’s basically like making sour dough bread,” Atkins said.
When the plant started creating the biosolid mixture, they tried different ratios until settling on the one used now. But Atkins said he still experiments, now with how to layer piles.
“We have to do something with the biosolids,” Atkins said. “And this is, what we believe, is the best end product that we can do with it.”
The product is free and available to the public. Atkins takes it home and uses it to grow corn, tomatoes and okra, while his wife uses it in the flower beds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.