The city of Maryville water and sewer department announced the annual inspections of residential lawn irrigation backflow devices start the first week of May.
Inspections will begin in the areas of Brantley Park, Northfield Subdivision, Havenwood Drive, Whittenburg Subdivision, Sweet Grass Subdivision, Davis Acres, River Run Subdivision, Grandview Drive, Holland Springs Subdivision, Windsor Manor and Windsor Park Subdivision, Ross Springs, Hunter’s Hills Subdivision, Cochran Road, Whittington Place, Treymont Subdivision, Timbercreek and West Wood.
The release states that state and federal regulations require the devices be inspected annually, and systems must be de-winterized and operational up to the number two shutoff valve of the backflow device for the inspection.
The water and sewer department can be reached at 865-273-3326 for more information.
