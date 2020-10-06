Following a statewide order, the city of Maryville is moving to buy nearly $60,000 of hardware that will allow its governing bodies to livestream public meetings.
In the last meeting before November elections, council members recently voted unanimously to approve an “emergency purchase” of audio and video equipment.
The move comes days after Order No. 60 from Gov. Bill Lee went into effect Oct. 1. It requires local governments to broadcast public meetings live if any board members attend electronically.
Most Maryville meetings have been held in-person since the outbreak of COVID-19. In March, leaders said space in the municipal building chambers is sufficient for pandemic precautions: It allows both council members and attendees to social distance.
Everyone also wears masks during the meetings and temperatures are checked at the door.
According to notes explaining the purchase, current audiovisual equipment at the building is 16 years old and “lacks the capabilities to provide the required broadcast and recording.”
Thus far, City Council has only broadcast live, on YouTube, once in April.
The new equipment will cost $59,807.55, according to notes, and was supposed to be ordered before Oct. 1.
Other Blount governments have adapted to Order No. 60 in different ways. Alcoa leaders began preparing in September for the possibility of having to livestream hybrid in-person and electronic meetings. They’ve had only a handful of meetings at their municipal building.
Blount County still allows the public to attend meetings in-person, but conducts business through Zoom teleconferencing.
Still other cities use a combination of Facebook Live, cellphones held up to laptop screens and a variety of other creative methods to give public access to meetings while the virus is still spreading locally.
Order No. 60 is currently effective until the end of the month.
