After the holidays, the city of Maryville will start repairing all four lanes of W. Broadway Avenue in a small section in front of the Maryville Fire Station.
A water line burst under the roadway in October and caused the pavement to rise. Maryville City Council signed off on spending approximately $225,000 to fix the damage during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said the cost of the repair is high due to the small size of the repair, heavy traffic control and winter weather. Three construction crews gave the city quotes, with the highest around $280,000.
Stoltenberg said the road and storm water gutter were lifted from pressure caused by the pipe burst, and in some places mud is visibly seeping through cracks in the pavement. When the pipe burst, he said water was coming through the west and east bound sides of Broadway Avenue.
About 120 linear feet of the road needs repaired, and Stoltenberg said repaving projects are generally for longer stretches of roadway.
Crews will keep one side of the road open at a time to limit backed-up traffic and told the city they could finish the work in a month. Stoltenberg thinks it could take longer. Opening the pavement could reveal deeper issues than anticipated, he said.
Councilman Tommy Hunt asked if the water line should be replaced at the same time the pavement is taken up above it. When the city fixed the pipe burst in October, Stoltenberg said they fixed the leaking area of pipe and didn’t see any signs the whole line needed replaced at that time.
Public Utilities Director Baron Swafford said replacing the entire line is in sights for the next ten years. The city would carve a line in the roadway directly above the pipe at that time, as opposed to taking the whole roadway up again.
