A Maryville woman and her brother have been indicted on bank robbery charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release today, Feb. 26.
A federal grand jury indicted Charles Pingley, 52, of North Carolina, and his sister, Loretta Johnson, 50, of Maryville, charging them with one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery.
U.S District Court Judge Katherine Crytzer will preside over a trial that begins April 21 in Knoxville.
The indictment alleges that between October and December 2020, Pingley and Johnson conspired to rob banks in North Carolina and Tennessee. On Oct. 6, they allegedly robbed First Citizens Bank in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and took more than $15,000 in cash. They then allegedly robbed Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City on Nov. 5, and stole more than $9,000 in cash. Then on Nov. 27 Vonore, the pair allegedly robbed Simmons Bank of more than $22,000.
If convicted, Pingley and Johnson face up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to three years, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment for each count of bank robbery. If convicted of the conspiracy to commit bank robbery charge, the defendants face up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, one year of supervised release, and $100 special assessment, the office of U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey in the Eastern District of Tennessee said in the press release.
