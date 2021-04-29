A Maryville woman was booked into the Blount County jail on Wednesday after she allegedly slipped her hand out of handcuffs and fought a deputy.
Alisha Stacy-Renee Hopper, 34, Birdwell Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:20 p.m. April 28 and charged with escape, assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, violation of probation and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3, and on bonds totaling $7,500 on all other charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 7. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy at approximately 9:03 p.m. arrived at a 2000 block address on Birdwell Drive after receiving a call that Hopper would be there; she had an active warrant on a violation of probation charge.
The deputy saw a vehicle in the driveway with three occupants, including Hopper. When the deputy asked her name, Hopper gave him a fake name before being made to exit the vehicle and handcuffed, the report states.
As the deputy was speaking to another vehicle occupant, Hopper allegedly began to run away behind an adjacent house. The deputy pursued Hopper, finally catching her and putting her on the ground; Hopper, though, was combative and was able to get one of her hands out of the handcuff, the report states.
“A physical struggle ensued, despite me telling (Hopper) to stop fighting and that she was under arrest,” the deputy wrote in the report.
Hopper allegedly continued to ignore deputy commands and try to escape, but the deputy was able to handcuff her again and take her to his police vehicle. Hopper told the deputy she knew she had a warrant and didn’t want to go back to prison, the report states; she also said she was having an asthma attack, but was medically cleared by American Medical Response.
The deputy found a crack pipe in Hopper’s purse, but she denied it was hers, the report states.
