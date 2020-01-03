A 30-year-old Maryville woman has been charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft in connection with the Dec. 19 break-in of her former father in-law’s home.
The victim, Ronald E. Bowen Sr., 59, reported on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 19, that his Rockford home, 506 Milliton Circle, was vandalized, forcibly entered and his possessions were stolen.
Three eyewitnesses told a BCSO deputy they saw Bowen’s former daughter-in-law, Heather Rae Howerton, 30, of Maryville, forcefully enter the home, destroy Bowen’s property and take a few of his possessions, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Howerton and Bowen’s son: Ronald E. Bowen Jr., 26, filed for divorce in May 2019, according to Blount County court records.
Howerton was arrested by BCSO deputies at 4:21 a.m. Dec. 29 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft, according to BCSO’s booking report. She was being held on bonds totaling $32,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Witness accounts
The first witness, a 33-year-old man, said he was asleep in the house, awoke to a loud noise, the BCSO deputy wrote in the incident report. The witness saw the alleged perpetrator leaving the bedroom belonging to the victim.
The 33-year-old stated he saw the woman destroy and take Bowen’s Sr.’s property. After seeing the damage, he informed Howerton he was calling the victim and police.
When Bowen Sr. came home, he discovered a stove had been flipped over. His bedroom door, which was padlocked shut, had been kicked in and someone had entered the bedroom.
Bowen Sr. stated tuxedos and other items of clothing were missing from his room.
He said he uses the formal wear for Alice Cooper impressions.
In addition to the clothing, nine pieces of jewelry, a Dell touchscreen laptop, Radio Shack mixer board, a Peavey amplifier and two external hard drives were missing. Inside his bedroom, Bowen stated his 32-inch Vizio TV and a DJ computer were destroyed.
The total estimated value of stolen items was $2,215, and the total estimated damage from the vandalism is $950.
More witnesses
The second witness, a 29-year-old man, stated he was working on a vehicle outside when he saw the woman force open the front door.
The 29-year-old witness said he heard a lot of banging and shouting from inside the house, and saw Howerton allegedly leave with items. The third witness, a 20-year-old man, was working on a car with the 29-year-old. The third witnesses’ statements matched the 29-year-old’s detailing of the events.
The responding deputy spoke to the alleged offender by phone. She stated that she has not been to the residence in more than a month, and she claimed the residents have been harassing her.
Howerton told the deputy she was part owner of the home adding she had legal rights to the property, and that it was sold illegally without her consent.
In response, the victim showed the deputy a Blount County property deed stating that Bowen Sr. was the property owner, and he is selling it to a third party. The deed did not show Howerton had any legal property interest.
At 2:45 a.m. Dec. 29, 2019, Bowen reported to BCSO that his daughter-in-law had returned to his Rockford home. She had three Blount County warrants for her arrest following the Dec. 19 incident.
“Upon arrival, deputies approached the front of the residence which was open,” a BCSO deputy wrote in the report for the Dec. 29 incident.
Deputies saw the woman look out the open door, see the officers, and she then ran to the back of the house.
“Due to the totality of the circumstances, I entered the residence and restrained her, however, she began to resist by pulling away from me and going towards the front door,” the deputy continues in his report.
The deputy wrestled Howerton to the ground where she was handcuffed, arrested and transported to the Blount County Jail without further incident.
