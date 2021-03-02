A Maryville woman was booked into the Blount County Justice Center early Monday after she allegedly threatened to bust open the window of a home and resisted law enforcement.
Alyssa Marie Lay, 22, Farmview Drive, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:01 a.m. March 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), disorderly conduct and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search.
She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at around 2:53 a.m. arrived at an Andy Carr Avenue residence on a disturbance call.
The occupants told the officer that Lay, whom they didn’t know, was banging on their door and screaming, “Let me in.” When they told her they weren’t going to let her in, Lay said she was going to “bust a window open,” the report states.
“The occupants of the residence stated they were in fear due to her actions,” the officer wrote in the report.
The officer spoke with Lay, who said she was there to see friends but didn’t know any of their names; she also admitted to smoking marijuana and said she had been high all day, the report states.
“Lay was not speaking in coherent sentences and stated she believed she was in Knox County,” the officer wrote in the report.
After Lay gave consent for her purse to be searched, the officer found a plastic bag of marijuana in it, the report states. Lay then allegedly grabbed the purse away from the officer.
After being taken into custody, Lay screamed obscenities “as loudly as she could in a residential area” and said she wouldn’t stop when asked to quiet down, the report states. She also allegedly pulled away from the officer several times and tried to push away while being escorted to a police vehicle.
